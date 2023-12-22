Knicks' plan without Mitchell Robinson: 'Next man up'

GREENBURGH — Jalen Brunson was asked how the Knicks would adjust to life without Mitchell Robinson.

The essence of the point guard’s response was just three words. Three words which may have put a damper on hopes that the starting center will return any time soon.

“Next man up,” Brunson said following practice at the MSG Training Center Friday.

It appears that the Knicks will be without Robinson for the foreseeable future following left ankle surgery, although coach Tom Thibodeau would not give a definitive answer whether the 7-footer would miss the remainder of the regular season.

“What I understand is that in eight to 10 weeks, he’s [going to] be re-evaluated,” said Thibodeau, who was unequivocal in saying Robinson underwent left ankle surgery.

The team announced on Dec. 11 that Robinson would have the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery and was going to be reevaluated in 8-10 weeks.

“He’s being reevaluated,” Thibodeau said. “So he had the surgery. Successful and it’s a normal process. So once he’s reevaluated you have more information and you have a good idea of what will transpire.”

It is the interim that is somewhat unclear.

Following the Knicks’ 121-102 win over the Nets on Wednesday, The Athletic reported Robinson was expected to miss the remainder of the season and, as a result, the organization applied to receive from the NBA $7.8 million in disabled player exception.

The Knicks have not issued a statement about Robinson’s status, though, and Thibodeau was unsure if or when his starting center will return.

“I don’t know exactly where it stands," said Thibodeau, who later described The Athletic’s report as speculation. "To me, I think that would be more of a [team president] Leon [Rose] question. They have to do all the things they need to do, their due diligence on every possibility. So I think that’s where that lies.”

To that end, the Knicks had promoted Jericho Sims to the starting lineup before their 136-130 win over Toronto on Dec. 11 and announced the signing of veteran big man Taj Gibson four days later to provide additional size off the bench.

But the Knicks lost Sims for at least 7-10 days to a sprained right ankle in Monday’s 114-109 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Without Robinson and Sims, Isaiah Hartenstein started at center against the Nets and was backed up by Gibson.

“Everybody’s just adjusting to different roles, different opportunities, playing different minutes, playing with different groups,” Julius Randle said on Friday. “So just learning each other, different rotations and then [developing] chemistry. Guys are working hard."

Part of those changing responsibilities could be Thibodeau using a small-ball lineup with Randle at center, something in the past that he has been loath to do.

“I think you can do it for a short stretch,” Thibodeau said. “But you can’t do it for an extended stretch. Everything is on the table and depending upon who they have on the floor will really determine who you have on the floor. So if the other team goes small, whether it’s Julius — or as I said before, Josh [Hart] can guard all five positions. So we have options.”