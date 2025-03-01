Knicks edge Grizzlies on three-pointer by OG Anunoby with 4.3 seconds left

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took 59 games, but the Knicks finally got Mitchell Robinson into uniform and on the court, providing an opportunity to see the team as it was envisioned when the season began.

In this first rust-shaking appearance, the heroics belonged to Jalen Brunson, who carried the Knicks to the finish line, and OG Anunoby, who delivered the game-winning three-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining for a 114-113 win over the Grizzlies at FedEx Forum.

Brunson has delivered so many times in these situations for the Knicks — a fact that Memphis was well aware of. But this time, as he weaved through a maze of defenders scrambling around him, he found Anunoby on the left wing for an open three-pointer that dropped through cleanly to put the Knicks ahead by one.

"Utmost trust and confidence in my teammates regardless," said Brunson, who had three Grizzlies on him and made a perfect pass to Anunoby. "Everyone converged in and then I saw OG open and instinct hit and I knew he was going to hit it."

Said Anunoby: "Knowing that situation, the attention JB gets on that, I might be open, so just be ready."

The Knicks (39-20) still had to make one more stop. Ja Morant burst into the lane and missed a driving lefty layup, and when Santi Aldama’s tip missed, Robinson grabbed the rebound to clinch the victory.

"They trust me,'' Robinson said. "You know, been 10 months and put me in a big possession to get a stop, it shows that he trusts me. He still rocks with me."

After Brunson’s three-pointer gave the Knicks a 111-110 lead with 23.9 seconds remaining, Robinson, who had six points and five rebounds in 12:20, was inserted back into the game. Morant then drove past Mikal Bridges, and when Robinson tried to help, Morant sank the layup and drew a foul on him, giving Memphis a 113-111 lead with 14.4 seconds remaining.

The Knicks had trailed by as many as 14 but cut the lead to 92-91 early in the fourth quarter, and with 10:10 left, Anunoby slammed in a dunk on a break for the Knicks’ first lead of the night, 93-92. Karl-Anthony Towns followed with a three-pointer to extend the lead to four.

They fell behind again but tied the score at 106-106 with 4:21 remaining on Deuce McBride’s jumper. Brunson tied it up again with two minutes remaining, but Morant converted two free throws to put the Knicks in a two-point hole again.

Bridges missed a cutting layup, and after a wild scramble, the Grizzlies came up with the ball, but Bridges’ defense forced an eight-second violation, giving the Knicks the ball back with 33.3 seconds remaining.

This time Brunson sank a three-pointer with 7-4 Zach Edey reaching out and the Knicks were up 111-110 with 23.9 seconds remaining.

Brunson had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Anunoby finished with 19 points and McBride had 17 off the bench.

Morant scored 25 points and Desmond Bane had 24 for the Grizzlies (38-21). The Knicks held Memphis to 0-for-10 shooting from three-point range in the second half and were 6-for-11 from outside the arc in the fourth quarter.

It had been nearly 10 months since Robinson was last in uniform for the Knicks and nearly 15 months since he underwent the first of two surgical procedures on his left ankle, both of which necessitated lengthy rehabilitations.

The return came just in time, it seems, as the Knicks head down the final six weeks of the regular season with an assortment of bumps and bruises, in need of help on the court in terms of depth and defense.

Just ahead of game time Friday, the Knicks announced that Robinson would make his season debut and that Towns and Josh Hart, both of whom were questionable, were in, too.

That gave the Knicks the most complete team they’ve had all season, missing only Ariel Hukporti, who underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear suffered Wednesday.

Despite all of the warnings about short stints to acclimate him to game action again, Tom Thibodeau had to go to Robinson early in the game as Towns was whistled for his second foul 4:43 into the game. In a span of 5 minutes and 36 seconds, Robinson recorded an offensive rebound, scored four points with an eye-opening fake dribble handoff and driving dunk and then a low-post move, deterred a handful of shots at the rim and looked understandably gassed when it was over.

“You know, first game back, so it’s hard to say,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously, games are a lot different than practices. But just he’s a vet, so I think he understands exactly who he is. Play to your strengths, go as hard as you can. Short stints. His timing will come around, but the defense, anticipating that being there right from the start.”

Robinson’s teammates, who have seen him on the practice court working out and pushing for this return, were happy not only to have him back on the court but to have him in the locker room as pressure mounts down the stretch.

“The basketball part, I [couldn’t] care less right now,” Brunson said after the Knicks’ morning shootaround. “Just seeing how hard he’s worked to get back to where he is now, I’m really excited for him. Like I said, I [couldn’t] care less about the basketball. I just like seeing the person happy and excelling.”