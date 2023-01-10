Knicks had up, down streaks in first half of season

The Knicks reached the midpoint of the season Monday night as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. And if you have a clear idea of what they are as a team, you might be more prescient than most.

The Knicks entered the night with a 22-18 record, good enough for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They have gotten there with a level of streakiness that defies logic.

The Knicks entered the night with a four-game winning streak that was preceded by a five-game losing streak that was preceded by an eight-game winning streak.

So are they the team on the winning streak? The team on the losing streak? Or something in between or unknown even 41 games into the season?

“I think it’s sort of the nature of our league,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of the streakiness. “That’s the NBA season. There’s a lot of factors that go into it. Sometimes it’s schedule. Sometimes it’s injury. But if you look at most teams, there’s going to be ups and downs and then, how do you navigate a season?

“And I think the most important thing is, I look at the way we trend. What are we doing from where we were the first month to where we are now? Are we getting better each and every day? And so, that’s probably the most important thing. You can’t get lost. You can’t look backwards. You can’t look ahead. You just got to stay focused on exactly what’s in front of you.”

The trend has been upward for the Knicks. They have been third in offensive rating and second in defensive rating in the NBA over the last 15 games, tucked among the best teams in the league. Only the Nets and Denver Nuggets are ahead of them in offensive rating and only Memphis is better in defensive rating in that span.

Last season, when the Knicks fell to 37-45 and a spot in the lottery, they were 20-21 at the midpoint. In the 72-game season two years ago, when the Knicks went 41-31 and made a surprising run to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, they were 18-18. Things turned when Derrick Rose was acquired in a trade and gained more and more playing time and responsibility.

This season, the change has come from within. The Knicks have been carried by the arrival of Jalen Brunson and the resurgent performance of Julius Randle. But the team has abandoned some of the early-season rotation — benching Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and Rose (although Fournier has resurfaced in a limited capacity with RJ Barrett sidelined with a finger injury) — and turned to a defense-first mindset.

The feature of this change has been Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup, defending the best offensive threat almost every night. But Thibodeau also has added Miles McBride and Jericho Sims for defense. He now will have to manage Obi Toppin returning to action after missing more than a month with a fractured fibula head, and Barrett is expected back shortly.

“It’s all part of it,” Thibodeau said. “We ask everyone to make sacrifices for the team first, so we’re always going to do what’s best for the team. Be ready. We need everyone, and when we had the injuries and guys went out, other guys came in and played well. So we’re always going to prioritize the team, but Obi can add a lot to our team. So whatever opportunities you get, get in there and play well.

“I think that if things aren’t going well, you’re more likely to change, but you also don’t want to disrupt the group, not at the expense of one individual. I think you want to incorporate him and get him acclimated again, but not at the expense of the group.”