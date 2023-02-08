Knicks must be careful who they're dealing with at deadline

If Leon Rose’s long years of experience as one of the most powerful agents in the NBA provides him with any guidance heading into the NBA trade deadline Thursday afternoon it might be to exercise caution, particularly when dealing with the likes of Toronto’s Masai Ujiri and Utah’s Danny Ainge.

With so many teams in position to at least imagine they are playoff contenders those two have allowed their teams to be superstores for teams seeking that player to push them over the top. Need a star? The Raptors are not providing a definite no to the availability of Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet or OG Anunoby — or hinting that the price won’t cause sleepless nights for the acquiring team. How about a veteran role player? Ainge has those in Utah after starting a major franchise shift by dealing away four starters in the summer — Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt fit needs for the Knicks — as long as you’d like to ship out your promising young talent or those draft picks you’ve treasured.

The Knicks' history with both Ujiri and Ainge for deals made and deals passed on should provide pause because the price is rarely one that you won’t regret.

So far, the Knicks, according to league sources, seem content to sit with what they have. The most likely scenario as the deadline approaches remained finding a taker for Cam Reddish, who has not played in the last 33 games, with the Knicks seeking either a rookie-scale player in return or a draft pick (and that pick maxing out as a second-round selection so far). But multiple sources said that the Knicks would likely shop him right up to the deadline to find the best offer.

The Knicks are on the fringes of the playoff picture, percentage points out of sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but one that has improved as the season has gone on and continues to grow.

“I love our team and that's really his [Rose’s] job,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Tuesday. "And you see it's leaguewide right now, things heat up. And that's his job is to listen to people, to talk, to see what's going on in the league. And he and his staff are always thinking about the possibilities to improve the team. That's his job. He's responsible for that.

“But we love our team and if something were to happen, it would have to be something that he felt very strongly about that would improve the club. But we also know, we have a really good roster that we like. We have a lot of good young players that we know are going to get better as time goes on. So you listen. I have been around a long time — for every 100 trades they talk about one gets done, so just keep focused . . . don’t get distracted. It's just noise and the good thing is, I think the popularity of our league, it creates a buzz, everyone's looking at it, but you can't lose sight of what's important to us, which is getting ready for the next game.”

While sources indicate that moving Reddish is the only likely move, there are opportunities with teams facing massive luxury-tax bills looking to unload salary. The Knicks already are over the salary cap but just under $11 million below the tax line, making them less likely than teams such as San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Detroit and Toronto to chase contracts.