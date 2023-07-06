Brunson, Hart to represent Knicks for Team USA at FIBA World Cup

The Knicks and Nets are sending two players each to play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup next month — and oddly, just over a year ago none of the four were with either team.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart will represent the Knicks while Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will rep the Nets — filling up one-third of the 12-man squad. All four are new to their teams — Brunson the only one to spend a full season in New York — and new to the Team USA squad.

The team is stocked with young players, a shift from the Dream Team type of star power the United States has sent for decades. Joining them will be the reigning rookie of the year, Paolo Banchero, fellow rookie Walker Kessler, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, Bobby Portis and Austin Reeves.

Nine of the players, including Brunson and Bridges, have played internationally with the USA Select Team and the Under 19 squad. Brunson is a two-time gold medalist and the 2015 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. He was the MVP of the 2015 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup and won gold at the 2014 FIBA U18 Men’s Americas Championship.

“On behalf of USA Basketball, I’m thrilled to introduce the 2023 USA Men’s National Team, which features some of basketball’s brightest talent,” Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director, said in a statement. “We are excited for the challenges ahead and look forward to the opportunity to compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup. I am confident that working together, and under the leadership of our outstanding coaching staff, this team will proudly represent the United States this summer in Manila.”

Steve Kerr will serve as head coach of the 2023 U.S. Men’s National Team with assistants Erik Spoelstra, Ty Lue and Mark Few.

“My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players,” Kerr said. “I’m confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer.”

As part of Group C, the U.S. opens the 2023 FIBA World Cup against New Zealand on Aug. 26, followed by Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30.