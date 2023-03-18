Jalen Brunson returns, scores 24 as Knicks beat Nuggets

While there has been plenty of spirited debate over who will win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award this season, the frontrunner and two-time defending winner of the honors Nikola Jokic was on hand at Madison Square Garden and beginning to make his case before a sold-out crowd.

But as chants of MVP broke out in the arena in the final minutes it wasn’t for Jokic, rather a loud appreciation of the player who might not be in the mix for votes this season but has proven to be the most valuable piece on the Knicks — Jalen Brunson.

Brunson returned from a three-game absence with a bone bruise in his left foot and provided the calming presence down the stretch of a roller-coaster contest, lifting the Knicks to a 116-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Brunson, after getting the Knicks started with an early flurry, provided a pair of clutch free throws with 43 seconds remaining and then led a break, finding Mitchell Robinson for a lob an dunk with 24 seconds left to provide an exclamation point on a hard-fought victory.

The Knicks got a team-high 24 points from Brunson and RJ Barrett added 21 while Julius Randle chipped in 20 points. With their third straight win the Knicks improved to 42-30.

Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Denver while Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 25 points.

After blowing an early lead and falling behind by 13 with 6:44 left in the third quarter, with Thibodeau hit with a technical foul and everything seemingly going Denver’s way, the Knicks turned it back on again, outscoring the Nuggets, 20-7, to tied the score at 91-91 entering the fourth quarter.

It was fitting that Robinson got the final bucket after a week that had him in the headlines for a social media post griping about his role. He came back on the floor with 4:25 to play in the game and had to try to keep Jokic from taking over. With the score tied, 108-108, Robinson stole the ball from Jokic on the perimeter and that led to a Brunson go-ahead bucket for a 110-108 lead with 2:55 left. Jokic then tied the score with a short floater over Robinson, but Randle put the Knicks up for good with a turnaround baseline jumper.

Brunson came out on fire, scoring 16 points in the first 7:55 — at which point he’d matched the Nuggets total and the Knicks held a 26-16 lead. He was hitting from all angles — two-for-four from beyond the arc and four-for-four in the paint, including consecutive layups with a foul, one down the left side of the lane and then another on the right side, flipping the ball up with his right hand off the backboard.

The Knicks stretched the lead to 13 early in the second quarter, but the Nuggets then seemed to finally wake up with the early Saturday start — outscoring the Knicks, 35-17, from that point to take a 67-62 halftime lead.