Jalen Brunson helps Knicks sweep away Nuggets for 5-game win streak

As the chants began to echo through Madison Square Garden, growing louder and reaching all levels of the arena, it seemed almost insulting — shouts of, “MVP” for Jalen Brunson when just a few feet away from Brunson stood Nikola Jokic, the two-time winner of the award and arguably one of two players in contention for the award this season.

But it wasn’t just the home crowd creating the story on this night. Brunson was the best player on the floor and as it has been on many nights this season, it was enough to carry the Knicks to a 122-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

It was the Knicks fifth consecutive victory and the third straight against a Western Conference playoff team. The victory gave them a season sweep of the Nuggets.

“I think over the course of the season, these are good things for us to go through,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It tells us exactly where we are, the things we have to work on. And I hope, I know we’re a lot further along than where we were the first month of the season. And I hope after the next two months we’re further along than where we are today. When you play these types of games and you go through these things, every night you’re tested.”

As it has been throughout the streak, the Knicks got contributions up and down the lineup. OG Anunoby had 23 points. Mikal Bridges had 13 points and again was a defensive key. Josh Hart seemed to be everywhere on both ends, scoring 15 points. Karl-Anthony Towns battled Jokic, sending him to the bench with early foul trouble and finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Knicks limited Jokic to 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting in 33 minutes.

But it was Brunson once again who was the difference, finishing with 30 points and 15 assists, and maybe not making those chants seem so odd. In the fourth quarter Brunson would not score a point — attempting only one shot. But he handed out seven assists, orchestrating the offense and preserving a hard-fought win.

In the decisive run, it was Brunson handing out three consecutive assists on layups. First, he found Hart cutting to the rim with the Knicks up four and 4:13 to play. Towns blocked a Russell Westbrook drive and Brunson led a break, finding Bridges for a reverse layup and a 114-106 lead. Next trip down it was Brunson to Hart and a double-digit lead and a Denver timeout with 2:44 to play — three perfectly orchestrated assists in a span of one minute and 29 seconds.

Before the game Denver coach Mike Malone noted that the Knicks had scored 145 points in their first meeting this season and might be better now.

“They looked really together when we played them earlier in the year,” Malone said. “OG was phenomenal that night [40 points] and everyone contributed, their stars and their bench.

"And then look at what they did their last two games, averaging 143 and making 17 threes and both games and scoring 20 a night in transition, 64 in the paint. [They] dominated the offensive glass. They are impacting the game across so many levels. Sometimes it’s like they are going to run you out of the gym. They are going to shoot a lot of threes. Right now the Knicks are firing on all cylinders. I don’t see a weakness. And that’s always scary when you are about to play a team that is playing well.”

Just 1:21 into the game, Towns drew a pair of fouls on Jokic. Jokic exited after two minutes and 12 seconds. He didn't return until 7:14 remained in the first half. When Jokic left the game the Nuggets were up 6-5 and the Knicks rattled off the next 13 points to take a 12-point lead.

But they were unable to pull away in Jokic's absence with Denver cutting the lead to 31-27 by the end of the first quarter and pulling even at 35 before the Knicks pushed back in front, holding a 43-37 advantage when Jokic returned.

When he took the floor again the Knicks repeatedly attacked the basket and were able to take advantage with Jokic trying to avoid the third foul. But still, they led just 60-54 at the intermission.

Notes & quotes: Mitchell Robinson still has yet to practice as we approach the end of January. It's a point in the schedule the team had originally penciled in as a return time for Robinson from the ankle surgery he underwent in May. Thibodeau said, “He’s running, jumping, doing all that stuff. He hasn’t had contact yet and that’s really probably the next step for him is the contact aspect of it. There’s some contact but it’s very controlled.”