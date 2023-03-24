Julius Randle loses his cool as Knicks lose third in row

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Knicks lost their floor general before the game, lost their tempers halfway through the game and lost a third consecutive troubling game.

Playing without Jalen Brunson, who was a late scratch with a sprained right hand, the Knicks fell to the Orlando Magic, 111-106, on Thursday night. But the ugliest moment wasn’t the early offensive struggles or the late defensive lapses. It was the frustration bubbling over in full view of the crowd at the Amway Center.

Julius Randle was hit with a technical foul for the third straight game, as frustration that he voiced a night earlier in Miami surfaced again. But it wasn’t just with the officials this time.

Randle, who scored 23 points after a sluggish start, went to the floor just before halftime. As soon as he regained his footing, with the halftime buzzer sounding, Randle went directly at referee Leon Woods — going through Immanuel Quickley to get there. When he was hit with a technical, he started toward the locker room, but with Quickley guiding him, he turned and snapped at him. The two were nose-to-nose before teammates and coaches separated them and they continued to the locker room.

When the Knicks came out to warm up for the second half, Randle didn’t emerge until just before the teams took the court . He took a seat on the bench and joined his teammates for the start of the quarter.

The frustration seemed to be with the non-calls, but his play also was a struggle in the first half, when he shot 3-for-12 without an assist. As the Knicks began to claw back in the third quarter, Randle still didn’t find his own scoring, missing his only two attempts before finally hitting a three-pointer with 1:12 left in the period to close the deficit to 73-71.

What Randle did do in the third was find Quentin Grimes, who matched Quickley with 25 points. Randle handed out three assists, all to Grimes, who scored 12 points in the quarter, spurring a comeback from what had been a 19-point deficit. Quickley tied the score with a pair of free throws with 48.7 seconds left in the period and the teams went into the fourth quarter even at 75-75.

But with Randle on the bench for the start of the quarter, the Knicks returned to the disjointed play of the first half, falling behind 88-80.

Randle returned with seven minutes to play and the Knicks trailing 90-82. Just over a minute later, he hit a three and the Knicks were down 90-87. Randle drove through the lane, flicking in a bank shot as he fell to the ground, drawing a foul. As he got to his feet, Quickley and he came together for a moment — all was well again. But after cutting the deficit to 93-91, the Knicks gave up a three to Gary Harris and a jumper by Cole Anthony and were down by seven again with 3:16 remaining.

Down four, the Knicks lost Paolo Banchero in a scramble and the rookie hit a three-pointer with Mitchell Robinson flying at him, upping the Orlando lead to 104-97 with 1:26 to play. The three was a throwback to the problems that have plagued the Knicks over the last few games. When Anthony drained a three with 1:01 left, the Magic were 7-for-8 from three-point range in the fourth after the Heat went 6-for-7 from outside the arc in the fourth a night earlier.

The Knicks had been particularly hurt by their three-point defense in consecutive losses heading into Thursday night's game. Minnesota shot 14-for-24 (58.3%) and Miami went 16-for-28 (57.1%).

Josh Hart hit a three-pointer to cut the gap to three with 13.5 seconds remaining, but Banchero hit a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left to put the game away.

The fifth-place Knicks (42-33) lead the sixth-place Heat by 1 1/2 games and the seventh-place Nets by two.