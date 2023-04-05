Knicks shift focus to Cavaliers after clinching No. 5 seed

INDIANAPOLIS — It was less than 12 hours since the games had ended in Brooklyn and Orlando while some of the Knicks were getting up some shots in a gym here, the results came in securing the No. 5 seed and locking the Knicks into a first-round playoff matchup starting in Cleveland against the Cavaliers in less than two weeks.

And it was less than 24 hours since Jalen Brunson had said of the final stretch, “Approach every game like it’s your last. It’s the same mentality as the first 79 games. Nothing changes.”

But things do change. And while Tom Thibodeau has insisted that you play through the end of the season, the first signs that the Knicks could finally look ahead to that playoff series came when the morning shootaround was switched to an optional workout minutes before it was supposed to begin.

Shortly after that, Brunson was ruled out with what the team called right hand maintenance. Julius Randle was already back home still working his way through rehabilitation on his sprained left ankle. And RJ Barrett was ruled out before the game with the lingering effects of the illness that sidelined him Sunday. And the final three games on the schedule, meaningless in the standings, were no longer the priority. The Knicks were lining up against the Pacers Wednesday, but with an eye already on the Cavs.

“I wish we didn’t have a long break,” Josh Hart said. “Feel like we’re going in the right direction. So your last three games you continue to build habits and continue to grow, continue to get better. Going into the playoffs that’s the goal, that’s what we wanted. We want to make sure we all are just locked in. I think that’s the biggest thing, not getting too far ahead of ourselves and staying in the moment.”

The priority for Thibodeau and the Knicks has been on the work directly in front of them, but now the focus turns to Game 1 and the time between it. If the focus may be on the playoffs, Thibodeau wanted to keep the Knicks working toward that day.

With Indiana already eliminated and sitting most of their top players, the Knicks were thinking about Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell — who averaged 31.8 points per game in four meetings with the Knicks this season.

“When you dig into the numbers, that tells you that he's had a monster season, to have as many 40-point games, but also, like, the impact on winning,” Thibodeau said. “He did the same thing in Utah, but I think each year he's gotten better. I think the volume shooting and his shot profile has improved significantly over the last three years. High volume, which sets up his drive. Their backcourt, [Darius] Garland and he, is so dynamic but he could beat you off to dribble. He could beat you with his shot, he’s explosive. And then when you collapse, it opens up the second shot or it opens up the three. So it puts a lot of pressure on you.”

Quentin Grimes and Hart have served as defensive stoppers this season against the best perimeter players, but Hart said that even if you play defense as well as you can there will be nights like the most recent meeting — when Mitchell scored 42 points (part of a run of four consecutive 40-plus outings).

“The challenge is to make him not score the [expletive] ball,” Hart said with a smile. “That’s the challenge . . . In the league you have guys that no matter what you do, no matter how good the defense is, they’re going to make shots. That’s what happens, especially when you sign up to be guarding the best players. I don’t think QG got really discouraged over anything that he was making, or myself. Once you do that, you lost. You know what I mean? Sometimes you just got to make it tough for them, and sometimes they’re going to have games where they score 45 efficiently and games they’re going to score 25 inefficiently You have to take the good with the bad, and that’s the biggest thing with us. We just got to make it difficult for him.”