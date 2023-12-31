SportsBasketballNew York Knicks

Shorthanded Knicks fall to Pacers after earlier blockbuster trade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 30: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball while defended by Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers against the at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 30, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

By Steve Poppersteve.popper@newsday.com@StevePopper

INDIANAPOLIS — In their last game of 2023, the Knicks played their first game of a new era. And it seems fortunate that a new year and a new lineup are on the way.

Playing shorthanded after dealing away RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley and awaiting the Monday arrival of  newcomers  OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, the Knicks just didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with the fast-breaking Indiana Pacers in a 140-126 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

The only drama in the final minutes was how wild Tyrese Haliburton’s numbers would be and how much he would rub it in. Haliburton, who had 22 points and a franchise record-tying 23 assists in his second straight 20-20 game, glared at Knicks broadcaster Wally Szczerbiak, who last season called him a “fake wanna-be All-Star.” Szczerbiak has backed off those words, but Haliburton obviously has not forgotten.

Asked to sum up the road trip that finished the season, Jalen Brunson said, “Just simple as I can, terrible.”

Donte DiVincenzo (career-high 38 points), Brunson (28) and Julius Randle (28) led the Knicks (17-15). But with the quick-hitting bench play of Quickley gone and Barrett’s 18 points per game gone, too, the Knicks did not have the weapons necessary.

With Quentin Grimes sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness, the Knicks turned to little-used Evan Fournier, who had 10 points in his second appearance of the season, and Deuce McBride.

“I think any time you make a move, it takes a little bit of time,” Tom Thibodeau said. “But that’s the challenge of our league. There’s constant change, and then it’s how quickly can we adapt? So whether it’s a trade or an injury or free agency, you’re always adjusting, get a new draft pick, whatever it might be. And then everyone has to work together, sacrifice and do what’s best for the team.”

