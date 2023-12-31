Shorthanded Knicks fall to Pacers after earlier blockbuster trade

INDIANAPOLIS — In their last game of 2023, the Knicks played their first game of a new era. And it seems fortunate that a new year and a new lineup are on the way.

Playing shorthanded after dealing away RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley and awaiting the Monday arrival of newcomers OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, the Knicks just didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with the fast-breaking Indiana Pacers in a 140-126 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

The only drama in the final minutes was how wild Tyrese Haliburton’s numbers would be and how much he would rub it in. Haliburton, who had 22 points and a franchise record-tying 23 assists in his second straight 20-20 game, glared at Knicks broadcaster Wally Szczerbiak, who last season called him a “fake wanna-be All-Star.” Szczerbiak has backed off those words, but Haliburton obviously has not forgotten.

Asked to sum up the road trip that finished the season, Jalen Brunson said, “Just simple as I can, terrible.”

Donte DiVincenzo (career-high 38 points), Brunson (28) and Julius Randle (28) led the Knicks (17-15). But with the quick-hitting bench play of Quickley gone and Barrett’s 18 points per game gone, too, the Knicks did not have the weapons necessary.

With Quentin Grimes sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness, the Knicks turned to little-used Evan Fournier, who had 10 points in his second appearance of the season, and Deuce McBride.

“I think any time you make a move, it takes a little bit of time,” Tom Thibodeau said. “But that’s the challenge of our league. There’s constant change, and then it’s how quickly can we adapt? So whether it’s a trade or an injury or free agency, you’re always adjusting, get a new draft pick, whatever it might be. And then everyone has to work together, sacrifice and do what’s best for the team.”