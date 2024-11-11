INDIANAPOLIS — Even after a one-sided win at Madison Square Garden in their home opener against Indiana this season, a trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse is hardly a welcoming sight for the Knicks. They’d lost all four games here last season, including all three in the Eastern Conference semifinals that set up their season-ending defeat in Game 7.

And Sunday, against a shorthanded Indiana squad the Knicks found themselves struggling once again. Just like last year, they had to watch Tyrese Haliburton celebrating as they slumped their shoulders heading to a late timeout searching for answers.

But the common denominator this time wasn’t as much the location as the recent struggles. They again watched a fourth-quarter lead disappear down the stretch for the third time in the last four games. This time it was a double-digit lead in the third quarter and a slight lead early in the fourth quarter that were wiped out as they fell apart in a 132-121 loss to the Pacers.

The Knicks held a 10-point lead midway through the third and still were up two early in the fourth, but it was an avalanche that hit them. After allowing 34 points in the third quarter, the Knicks saw the Pacers pile up 40 points in the fourth to pull away. The Pacers finished 14-for-22 in the fourth quarter, including 8-for-13 from beyond the arc.

“You have to understand the math of the game,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Where somebody is making 20 threes and you’re making 10, it’s going to be hard to win that game.”

Like clockwork the Knicks saw that come to fruition on this night as Indiana shot 21-for-46 from beyond the arc while the Knicks were just 7-for-25. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 33 points and 10 assists while Karl-Anthony Towns added 30. Mikal Bridges had just 8 points ending a string of seven straight games in which all five starters finished in double figures.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers (5-5) with 38 points. Tyrese Haliburton had been held scoreless, shooting 0-for-8 in the Knicks' first meeting with Indiana this season. But he exploded for 35 points and 14 assists on this night.

“The team is structured differently now than it has been earlier in the year and certainly last year including the playoffs,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “So we’ve got to adjust. We’ve got to help [Haliburton] get better looks, create better situations. It’s an ongoing thing and worked on it today in our prep session, not just for him but for the whole team.”

The Knicks (4-5) trailed 108-105 after an OG Anunoby dunk with 5:43 left, but back-to-back three-point field goals by Myles Turner around a Jalen Brunson jumper stretched Indiana’s lead to 114-107 with 4:50 remaining.

The Pacers, who were already without James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson (both with torn achilles), announced before the game that Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Newbhard would both likely be out at least into December and also sat out Obi Toppin with a left ankle sprain. And before the game began Carlisle sounded as if he was just hoping to find a way to stay in the game.

“NBA coaching is resourcefulness and problem solving and crisis management,” Carlisle said. “This is just another day at the arena. We haven’t had this level of guys out for a while, but there’s a great opportunity for some younger guys here. We still have some of our best players playing. Just got to find the balance. We’ve got to be fearless today, got to get our crowd into it with hard play and we’ve got to put ourselves in a position to hang around.”

With the score tied at 65 after a Turner three-point field goal just over two minutes into the second half, the Knicks ran off a 10-0 burst. But after a timeout the Pacers began to creep back into the game. Back-to-back threes by Jarace Walker capped an 18-6 run and returned the lead to Indiana at 83-81.

Pascal Siakam tied the score again at 97 with 10:12 to play, sending the Knicks to a timeout. And during the timeout the Pacers were handed the lead as a replay review showed that on a prior Anunoby three-pointer his foot was on the sideline. That changed the call to out of bounds and dropped the Knicks back to 94 points.