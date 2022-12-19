Knicks grind out victory over Pacers to extend win streak to seven

INDIANAPOLIS — Not every one was going to be a thing of beauty.

Sometimes in a winning streak, there has to be a grind-it-out, happy-to-survive game. And Sunday evening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Knicks found themselves in a battle for survival. And as it has been often through this stretch, it was their defense that they relied on to save them.

The Knicks overcame a late deficit and survived for a 109-106 win over the Indiana Pacers, extending their winning streak to seven games and improving to 17-13 on the season.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points and provided the late lift he has in so many games this season. Julius Randle had 25 points — including four clutch free throws in the final seconds — and RJ Barrett added 24 points.

The Knicks were struggling, with nothing coming easy. But Quentin Grimes, who had poured in 22 points Friday night, connected on a three-pointer — his first field goal of the night — with 3:03 left to pull New York within one, 99-98.

But they still struggled to score and the Pacers pushed the lead to 104-98 on what looked like a back-breaking play, Tyrese Halliburton firing a pass to a wide open Aaron Nesmith for an uncontested dunk with 1:56 remaining.

But Jalen Brunson, as he has so often, provided a lift for the Knicks. He buried a three-pointer to cut the lead in half and then with the Pacers swinging the ball around hunting for an open shooter, he jumped into the passing lane, swiping an Andrew Nembhard pass and going coast-to-coast for a layup to close the gap to one with 1:21 on the clock. Julius Randle then stole the ball from Nesmith and converted a pair of free throws to give the Knicks the lead.

The Knicks stole the ball a third straight time, this one by Grimes, but he lost the ball as the Knicks tried to move it up court. Randle dove on the floor and nearly recovered the loose ball, but it was bobbled out of bounds, giving Indiana the ball with 18.8 seconds remaining.

Haliburton misfired on a long three-pointer and Grimes got the rebound and handed off to Randle under the rim. He was immediately double teamed and lost the ball out of bounds - but it was off the Pacers. After a timeout with 8.0 seconds remaining, Randle was fouled with 7.4 seconds left and he hit both free throws — no small feet after he had missed three of four attempts in the first quarter.

Haliburton closed the gap to one again with a pair of free throws with 4.5 seconds left but Randle delivered two more from the line. And Halliburton put up a shot just inside of half court at the buzzer that bounced off the rim and allowed the Knicks to survive.