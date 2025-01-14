Knicks drop seesaw battle to Pistons as Cade Cunningham outduels Jalen Brunson

In a perfect world, where the fan vote reflects what we’ve seen on the floor this season, Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham might be starting together for the East All-Stars. But on this night, they were on opposing sides and dueling through an ‘anything you can do I can do better’ run to the final buzzer.

Brunson has already won over the skeptics with his performance since arriving in New York. And Cunningham is quickly ascending to the same sort of All-Star and All-NBA status for the rapidly improving Detroit Pistons. And the case for each was on full display.

Cunningham had 36 points and the win as the Pistons took a 124-119 decision. The Knicks got 31 points and 11 assists from Brunson while Mikal Bridges added 27 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 12 rebounds while playing through apparent pain after hitting his right thumb on the backboard early in the game.

The Knicks led by as many as 11 early in the game and were down eight early in the fourth quarter. But Brunson pulled the Knicks back into the game, a three-point play cutting the deficit with 4:07 remaining to two and fouled Jalen Duran out of the game. But Cunningham answered again, driving through Knicks defenders for a tough layup.

Brunson came right back with a short jumper and Cunningham countered with his own. Down 118-114 after a pair of free throws by Cunningham it was Mikal Bridges burying a three to close the gap to one with 1:26 remaining.

But this time the Knicks got the ball out of Cunningham’s hands. And as Pistons swung it around the outside on consecutive possessions, it was Malik Beasley burying three-pointers around a Brunson floater to push the game out of reach. The last three came with just 6.3 seconds to play as the 24-second clock was winding down toward zero.

The loss was the fifth in the last seven games for the Knicks while Detroit has now won nine of its last 11 games.

Unlike Sunday’s performance when Brunson and the Knicks were on fire from the start, this time the Knicks trailed by 11 after the first quarter — shooting 33% from the floor and turning the ball over six times.

But with a burst of energy and three-point fields goals from Cam Payne leading them the Knicks scored the first seven points of the second quarter and just 3:33 into the period they had wiped out the Pistons advantage completely and taken the lead.

Brunson found the range, scoring 17 first-half points and drawing Cunningham into foul trouble with four in the half. With Brunson and Towns combined for 33 points the Knicks built a 63-59 half-time lead.

In third quarter Cunningham didn’t commit a fifth foul, but he did take over the game, scoring 18 points in 8:35 on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor and the Pistons once again built the lead to nine points before the Knicks began to whittle away at the deficit. Detroit held a 95-90 lead entering the fourth quarter.

When Brunson made his way from the locker room to the scorer’s table Sunday afternoon to report back, he never paused at the bench. He came out of the tunnel and made a beeline for the scorer’s table, no questions, no hesitation.

There was no sign of the shoulder injury, to the relief of 19,812 fans at the Garden, as he scored seven points in six minutes in the fourth quarter, putting the finishing touches on a 44-point performance.

So when the Knicks injury report before Monday night’s meeting with the Detroit Pistons called Brunson questionable, it was taken with a grain of salt. and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked if the decision of whether to play or not was Brunson’s after the point guard had said he made the choice himself Sunday to return.

“Dr. Brunson made the call?” Thibodeau said, laughing. “Obviously a player has a lot of say, but the medical people also have to weigh in on that. We don’t want to put him in harm’s way. I think he knows his body pretty well. We got a great medical staff. We trust them.”

What we’ve learned from Brunson is that if he can play, he will play and if he’s not Dr. Brunson then the actual doctors had better have a pretty convincing case to coax him into sitting in street clothes.

While Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said that Brunson was a game-time decision Monday there was little doubt he would be back in the lineup and he was, going through his regular pregame workout and then the word came from the team that he was a go.

Brunson has missed just one game this season — New Year’s Day against Utah after playing through a questionable status with calf tightness in the two prior games.

Thibodeau referred to the injury as a “stinger’’ on Sunday. “I feel great,” Brunson said after Sunday’s game, his standard line for any injury he has suffered.

“You can ask the doctors about that, but I felt good enough to get back out there. I got hit and went to the locker room, did some tests and came back out. Shoulder tests, strength tests.”