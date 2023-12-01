Knicks' Jalen Brunson leads way with 42 points in victory over Pistons

If it wasn’t already apparent that Jalen Brunson owned the night, he hammered that point home midway through the second quarter of what would end up being a 118-112 Knicks win on Thursday.

With Larry Johnson, the owner of the most famous four-point play in Knicks history, cheering him on from the stands, Brunson knocked down a three, was fouled by Jaden Ivey and then made a free throw to score his 23rd point of what would be a 42-point game.

The Knicks needed almost every one of those points as the rest of their offense was mired in the mud for a good part of the game. It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter when Donte DiVincenzo hit three three-pointers, including two in a 45-second stretch, that it looked as though the Knicks were going to escape with a win.

The loss was the 16th straight for the Pistons, who completed the month of November winless. The Knicks (11-7) have won six of their last eight.

Brunson's 42 points were three shy of his season high. He shot 13-for-24 overall and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc. Julius Randle added 29.

“We just kept fighting,” Brunson said. “They are going to play hard no matter what. Any team can beat anybody.”

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau cautioned before the game that this was the kind of hungry young team that the Knicks had to be wary of.

“You can’t get here without being a great player,” Thibodeau said. “Everyone on their roster is a NBA player….You have to be ready to play each and every night.”