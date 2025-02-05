Jalen Brunson's heroics give Knicks big surge in confidence

TORONTO — It’s easy to break down the granular details of team building, especially with the NBA trade deadline looming at 3 p.m. Thursday, and consider all of the ways the Knicks can add to their roster.

How will they fill the absence of OG Anunoby, for however long that lingers? Can they find a bench piece to serve as a rim protector? Do they have enough assets to add to the already powerful roster?

But there is a simpler thought of where the Knicks are right now. It’s one that Josh Hart voiced out loud following the win over the Houston Rockets Monday when the Knicks wiped out a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit with Jalen Brunson taking over at the end.

“I think it was like 106-100 at one point, they were up and we felt good,” Hart said. “We get two stops this is our game. He’s one of those guys where if the game’s close, one-possession game, or tie game, or if you’re up a possession, you’re fully confident with the ball in his hand. He’s going to make the right play whether that’s a shot, get to the line or he’s going to be unselfish and set his teammate up.”

And that is the Knicks’ belief. There have been plenty of blowout wins when all of the pieces are flowing smoothly. But on nights like Monday, hang around and Brunson will provide the game-winning plays they need.

The Knicks poured in 46 fourth-quarter points against a talented Rockets defense. It’s a unit that had frustrated the Knicks for much of the night with their athleticism, length and physicality.

But it wasn’t just Brunson. It was Mikal Bridges clamping down defensively. It was Hart providing the hustle plays and leading wild fast breaks to change the tempo. And it was Karl-Anthony Towns delivering in the fourth quarter after struggling much of the night.

But in a week where the importance of a star was debated with the Mavericks trading away Luka Doncic, it is the knowledge that Brunson can make it happen when necessary that the Knicks are pointing to as the key.

“Sometimes things aren’t going to go your way,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Then you’ve got to make them go your way. Don’t let that deter you from trying to win the game. Move on to the next play. Have a determination that ‘OK, whatever it is we have to do to win, that’s what we’re going to do.’ And oftentimes it changes with a hustle play, maybe it’s a steal, a deflection, an easy basket, and that gets everyone going. That’s basically what we did.”

“We know what we’re capable of,” Brunson said. “We put ourselves in those positions. Obviously you got to give them credit, but with my decision-making in the third that made us be down double digits. We knew we were at fault and obviously we knew we weren’t going to quit so we had to step it up.

“Just trusting what I do. Not really going outside of what I do. Just trusting in my work and everything and the confidence that I have in my teammates and I’m just trying to go out there and help my team win.”

Rising up in the fourth quarter when the intensity is magnified is something that Thibodeau preaches to his team. And if Brunson’s teammates believe he does that, it’s no accident.

“I think that’s what you want all your leaders to do, play your best when your best is needed,” Thibodeau said. “That comes from your preparation. That’s where you get your confidence from. But it also requires everybody working together.”

Notes & quotes: OG Anunoby (sprained right foot) did not accompany the team to Toronto. Mitchell Robinson, who was cleared for contact Monday as he continues to work his way back from left ankle surgery, was with the team even though there is no timetable for his return to game action. “It’s more medical, whatever they feel is best in that situation,” Thibodeau said. “It was a one-day trip so we just looked at it that way. There’s also the team meeting aspect of it. That’s really where it came from. Mitch is doing more and more. So it’s good to have him with us so he can start getting into the routine.” . . . Former Knick RJ Barrett was inactive for the Raptors because of a concussion.