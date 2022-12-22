Knicks miss Quentin Grimes and fall to Raptors as winning streak ends at eight

The old proverb, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” might seem fitting in the holiday season, but usually for lost loved ones. For Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau it came in the form of Quentin Grimes and a sprained right ankle.

While he uttered his usual, “Next man up,” when asked about playing without Grimes Wednesday, the Knicks were missing something. And Grimes, whose ascension into the starting lineup has coincided with the team’s turnaround was as good an explanation as any.

The Knicks fought, but saw their eight-game win streak come to an end as they fell to the Toronto Raptors, 113-106, at Madison Square Garden.

The next man up was Immanuel Quickley, who started quietly, but delivered big shot after big shot, finishing with 20 points. The Knicks got 30 points and 13 rebounds from Julius Randle and 30 points from RJ Barrett. But it wasn’t enough to make up for the defensive failings and the uncharacteristic sloppy play with 16 turnovers. And it certainly wasn’t enough to make up for the inability to answer for Pascal Siakam, who scored 52 points, converting 17 of 25 from the field and 16 of 18 from the free-throw line.

Grimes was ruled out shortly before game time with the ankle injury suffered in Tuesday’s win over Golden State. That left Thibodeau to search for a replacement and he responded by giving Quickley his first start of the season.

Down seven midway through the fourth quarter they fought back with Randle and Barrett doing much of the work. Randle brought them within one with 3:55 left by grabbing a defensive rebound, leading the break and putting in a tough follow of a missed three by Barrett. And then Barrett gave the Knicks a 102-101 lead with 3:18 to play with an emphatic drive and dunk.

Siakam put Toronto in front with a pair of free throws off of a third chance as the Knicks just couldn’t keep the Raptors off of the offensive glass. And when Barrett was stopped in the paint the Raptors again beat the Knicks to the loose ball and Fred VanVleet buried a three for a 106-102 Toronto lead with 1:35 remaining.

Quickley, who had provided much of the offensive spark, had a three blocked by Malachi Flynn.

The Knicks seemed to be searching in the first half as they worked through the revamped starting lineup. Quickley did not take a shot in the first quarter and Derrick Rose rejoined the rotation as the ninth man.

Down by as many as 14 in the second quarter and trailing 63-53 at the half, the Knicks quickly fought back in the third quarter — or more to the point, Quickley. Quickley delivered three three-point field goals in the opening three minutes of the quarter after taking just two shots (and making both) in the first half — the third of them giving the Knicks a 66-65 lead.

But while Quickley had another three in the quarter the Knicks had no answer for Siakam as they threw a variety of defenders at him, but none had any luck as he poured in 17 points in the quarter — 43 through the first three quarters — and the Knicks had pushed ahead by four in the quarter but by the end of the period were trailing 87-80.

Grimes spent the morning receiving treatment and warmed up before the game, but on a back-to-back set the team opted to keep him on the bench.

“I think overall just being a really good two-way player,” Thibodeau said of Grimes. “He complements the starters really well with the shooting and obviously the three-point shooting is a big factor in it. His ability to guard multiple positions at an elite level. It’s hard in this league to guard. As I mentioned, you can guard extremely well and they can still make, but he has a will and determination to do it time after time after time and he’s going to give you two, three, four, five efforts on one play. He never quits. And I love that aspect of him.”

The curious part of the equation for replacing Grimes is that there are two players who have started extensively at that spot — Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish. But they are both buried on the bench. Fournier started the first seven games of the season, arriving as the incumbent after setting a franchise record for three-point field goals made last season.

Grimes replaced him but reinjured the sore left foot that had sidelined him for much of the preseason and early season. Reddish stepped in to start the next game and was in the starting lineup for eight straight games.