A pre-Christmas home game against the skidding Raptors, who were playing their second leg of a back-to-back, hardly was going to say anything substantial about the ceiling of these Knicks. But good teams take care of business against inferior foes in their own building, and the Knicks did just that Monday night.

OG Anunoby, who made his first 11 shots, had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Knicks’ 139-125 win at Madison Square Garden.

Cameron Payne had a season-high 19 points in 15:28 off the bench. Anunoby (13-for-15), Towns (11-for-15) and Payne (7-for-10) shot 31-for-40 between them.

Despite only 12 points from Jalen Brunson, who shot 4-for-13 and was averaging 25.1 points before Monday, the Knicks led for the final 33:41.

“[OG] was a monster,” Josh Hart said. “Offensively, knocking down shots. He had mid-range, post, threes. He did a little bit of everything. And then obviously on the defensive end, he does what he does.

“It’s great vibes right now, so we just got to make sure we continue to bring that to the game.”

Anunoby, who said he was not aware that he made his first 11 shots, put together one of his best performances of the season against the team with which he spent his first six-plus seasons.

“It’s so weird playing against them,” he said. “But it’s always nice to see those people. I have some really good friends over there. Really great people over there.”

The Knicks (19-10), who led by as many as 33 points at 120-87, won a fourth straight game for the third time this season. They have won 14 of their last 18 games.

Payne had 11 points and Anunoby nine in a 40-point second quarter and Anunoby (16) and Towns totaled 27 of the Knicks’ 41 points in the third quarter. It was the first time the Knicks have had two 40-point quarters in the same game since 1988.

“I thought guys were playing together,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Creating advantages, hitting the open man. High-assist game. The cutting was good. We’re scoring plenty of points.”

RJ Barrett, the Knicks’ No. 3 overall selection in 2019, had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Raptors (7-23) in his second game back at the Garden since being traded in December 2023. It was the same deal that sent Anunoby to the Knicks.

Scottie Barnes had 24 points for Toronto, which has lost eight games in a row.

Toronto took a 32-30 lead — its last advantage — on Barrett’s layup with 10:34 left in the second quarter. The Knicks rattled off a 15-2 run to take a 45-34 lead 3:08 later. Payne scored 11 points in the first 5:11 of the second quarter to help the Knicks gain separation.

“It’s fun to watch,” Brunson said. “[Payne] brings the energy, regardless of any situation. I’m not surprised. It happened to us last year, he came into the game in the playoffs and made some big shots when we were playing Philly. So we all know what he’s capable of.”

Anunoby said: “Cam changed the game.”

Towns had a three-point play and Mikal Bridges and Anunoby hit consecutive three-pointers as part of a 9-2 spurt to give the Knicks a 59-40 lead with 4:23 left in the first half.

The Knicks made 10 first-half threes and held a 70-52 halftime lead before coasting through the second half. A 12-0 run gave them a 101-70 lead with 3:03 left in the third quarter, and they owned a 111-82 edge heading into the final quarter.

The Raptors cut their 33-point deficit to 133-120 with 2:35 to play and scored 43 points in the fourth quarter.

Notes & quotes: On Monday morning, the Knicks signed guard Landry Shamet, who was with the team in the preseason and was waived three days before the regular season after suffering a dislocated right shoulder. He made his Knicks debut Monday night with 1:24 left and scored two points.