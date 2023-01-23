Knicks dig early hole against Raptors, suffer fourth loss in a row

TORONTO — The Knicks came into the game speaking about a need for urgency. They left Scotiabank Arena without having shown it on the court.

While they mounted a brief comeback in the third quarter, the Knicks collapsed in the fourth quarter just as they had Friday in Atlanta, falling this time to the Raptors, 125-116. With a fourth straight loss — bookended by losses to Toronto in New York and on the road — the Knicks fell to 25-23 on the season.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau talked about the struggles before the game and was confident that a correction was coming.

“When you look at what you’re doing you always ask are you doing it hard enough and are you executing the scheme correctly,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not quite what it needs to be. In this league players are good, every team has a lot of talent. So if you give them confidence early you’re making it hard. We have to make sure that we play hard, we hustle, and sometimes it’s just that. You may not be perfect but if you hustle you can make up for mistakes.”

The Knicks had fought back from a 17-point first-half deficit to forge a tie at 86 entering the fourth quarter — even briefly taking the lead late in the third quarter for the first time since the opening minutes when Jalen Brunson drained a three-pointer for an 84-83 advantage.

But Thibodeau went to his bench to start the fourth quarter — putting Obi Toppin, Deuce McBride, Isaiah Hartenstein and Evan Fournier on the floor with Barrett. And the result was a quick collapse, Toronto running off an 11-2 start to the quarter as Thibodeau began sending his starters back onto the floor. Brunson was first, after just a 2 minute and 20 second breather, and then Jericho Sims returned. Julius Randle followed closely behind, but the damage was already done.

A second-chance three-pointer by Gary Trent Jr. after Juancho Hernangomez chased down his own miss upped the lead to 110-96. After another second-chance basket, this one by Chris Boucher, Thibodeau called timeout again but with 4:45 left and a 16-point deficit there was not another comeback in the tank.

Fred VanVleet had 28 points to lead Toronto (21-27).

The night had started with RJ Barrett getting an ovation during pregame introductions, the public addresser announcer saying, “Out of Mississauga,” for his roots the Toronto suburb. And he responded with 30 points, a career-best in his hometown. .

But there was too little up and down the roster and scoring was the least of the problems. Randle had 23 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists and Jalen Brunson chipped in 21 points. Toppin (14 points) provided a spark in the first half, connecting on four three-point field goals. But a brief appearance in the second half yielded two points on a fast break dunk and a quick return to the bench.

The Knicks defensive starts have been a problem of late and it was no different Sunday. Wednesday Washington hit 7 of 9 shots, building a 17-5 lead, and then Friday Atlanta connected on 10 of 12 shots to start the game. This time Toronto was 5-for-5 in the opening minutes and piled up a 37-22 lead after one quarter.

Perhaps not coincidentally Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured right thumb in the opening minutes Wednesday, and the Knicks have been without the anchor to the team’s defense. Adding to the troubles, Immanuel Quickley missed his first game of the season with a sore left knee, removing another defensive spark plug.

But defense wasn’t the only problem early. The Knicks committed seven turnovers in the first quarter and were up to 12 by halftime as they fell behind 62-53 — after trailing by as many as 17 points.