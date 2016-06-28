Knicks release Orlando summer league roster

The Knicks released their 14-player roster on Monday afternoon for the upcoming Orlando summer league, which starts later this week.

Cleanthony Early, who was selected by the Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft, highlights the roster. Early was shot in the knee in late December and did not return to the Knicks until late March. He appeared in just 17 games last season, averaging 1.8 points per game.

Wichita State guard Ron Baker, Duke center Marshall Plumlee, and forward DaJuan Summers, who played for the Westchester Knicks in the D-League, are other notable players on the roster.

Other players on the roster: J.J. Avila, Devin Booker, Souleyman Diabate, Marvelle Harris, Ognjen Kuzmic, Louis Labeyrie, Assem Marei, Akil Mitchell, Chasson Randle, J.P. Tokoto.