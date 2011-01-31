Knicks reportedly close to adding Warkentien

The Knicks appear to be close to adding a potential ally in the pursuit of Carmelo Anthony. Former Nuggets general manager Mark Warkentien reportedly is close to joining the team in a consultant role under president Donnie Walsh.

The situation came to light in a report by Yahoo! Sports during last night's victory over the Pistons. A person with knowledge of the situation told Newsday that "nothing is definite yet.''

Warkentien has ties with the Nuggets and, more important, has close ties to Anthony. He would fill the role initially given to Isiah Thomas last summer before the NBA denied the move because Thomas is the coach at FIU. Warkentien, the 2008 NBA Executive of the Year, previously was considered a candidate to fill a GM role under Walsh.

Amar'e won't be babied

It was brought to Mike D'Antoni's attention that the Knicks just aren't as good without Amar'e Stoudemire on the court. "Really?'' he said with a sarcastic laugh. "That's an understatement right there.''

Considering Stoudemire's importance to the team and its chances of making the playoffs, the Knicks might consider wrapping their star in bubble wrap between now and April. And maybe D'Antoni could ask the East coach, most likely Doc Rivers, to limit Stoudemire's minutes as the starting power forward in the All-Star Game in three weeks.

"Yeah, right,'' D'Antoni said. "Then he'll get him to play 48.''

The Knicks kept Stoudemire out of the World Championships last summer, but the decision was based on the fact that the team had yet to secure insurance on the five-year, $100- million contract he signed as a free agent in July.

D'Antoni and Walsh said that despite the myriad aches and pains that have been nagging Stoudemire in recent weeks, there is no concern about his participation in the All-Star Game. Stoudemire scored 33 points in last night's 124-106 victory over the Pistons despite a sprained right knee.

"You can worry yourself sick about everything,'' D'Antoni said. "It's part of the business. He has to play in All-Star and he should play. It's an honor.

"You never know. You could send him home and he could fall down the steps. Through your career, you do your exercise and do what's right and hope everything works out."

Shawne sits one out

Shawne Williams served his one-game suspension Sunday night for his involvement in Friday night's fight with Marvin Williams, who was suspended two games. Walsh called the NBA's ruling "reflective of the fact that he was not the instigator.''

