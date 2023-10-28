RJ Barrett, Knicks rack up assists against Hawks

NEW ORLEANS — Ask Tom Thibodeau almost any question — it could be about Jalen Brunson’s shooting or even the weather — and he will repeat over and over, let the game tell you what to do. But no matter what the game may have indicated, RJ Barrett has heard it whispering, “get to the rim and score.”

But Friday night as the Knicks got their first win of the season in Atlanta, there was something different. Barrett scored 26 points, which the Knicks needed as he has been their most reliable offensive scorer through the first two games. But he also had six assists, along with a team-high nine from Julius Randle, six for Immanuel Quickley and five for Jalen Brunson as the Knicks piled up 30 assists.

“I’m just playing basketball,” Barrett said afterward. “I don’t know. How many turnovers did I have? Three, four? I’ve got to clean those up. Six assists, so guys made shots. That’s truly what it was.”

Maybe, but it seemed like something more. Five of the assists for Barrett came in the second quarter, but it wasn’t the number of them as much as it was the vision and willingness that almost every one of them included.

There was a pass from the left corner, appearing ready to pull the trigger on a three-pointer, Barrett instead slipped a bounce pass to a cutting Donte DiVincenzo for an easy layup. Then on a fast break, he caught a pass rushing up the middle, the way he has for years, but which would end with him bullying his way left and to the rim. This time though he didn’t hesitate, immediately finding Quickley a step ahead on the right side for the layup.

From the right corner he then fired a bullet through traffic, threading the needle to Mitchell Robinson for a dunk. And in the fourth quarter with the game in the balance, he drove into traffic, stopped for a moment by the Atlanta defense. But he calmly recovered the ball and whipped a one-handed pass to Randle in the corner for an open three-point field goal.

“From experience, the older I get, the more the game slows down for me,” Brunson said. “So, I can imagine the same thing for him.

“I think it’s just coming from experience. RJ has the ability to do that. He’s shown that he’s done it really consistently these last two games and he’s going to continue to build off that. I’m not worried about him at all. That’s RJ. He should have the same mindset and same game face whether he’s 0-20 or 20-20. Doesn’t matter.”

“A lot of it is experience,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau agreed. “But I think everyone is making a conscious effort of making the extra pass and reading the defense. I think when one guy starts to do it then everyone starts to do it and you find rhythm off that.

“[Barrett’s growth] is all around. It’s movement without the ball. That’s huge. The cutting is really helpful for everybody. Julius same thing. They had really good rhythm with each other and then the defense would collapse. Everyone was trusting. There was rotation. Just hit the open man. The ball will find the energy.”

For Barrett, some of this may be coming as the result of a stretch in recent months in which he emerged as a steady force for the Knicks in the playoffs and then helped lead Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup.

“I’m feeling confident,” Barrett said. “I’m always going to say I was able to play this summer, coming into the season very confident.”