Knicks' RJ Barrett misses third straight game with migraine

WASHINGTON — RJ Barrett walked into Capital One Arena smiling and laughing, went through an on-court workout and hit the weight room. Barrett was listed as a game-time decision, but coach Tom Thibodeau said he looked much better Friday night after missing the previous two games with a migraine.

But a half-hour before game time, the Knicks announced that Barrett would be sidelined for a third straight game with the migraine. He joined Quentin Grimes in street clothes; Grimes was ruled out with a left wrist sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's win over Atlanta.

The Barrett decision was more surprising, as he seemed to be showing no ill effects of the migraine, even joking with media members (while not taking questions) in the locker room before the game. Thibodeau said Barrett had been on the court this week, although the team canceled Thursday’s practice and Friday morning’s shootaround.

“Looking at him, he looks a lot better,” Thibodeau said shortly before Barrett was ruled out. “So we’ll see. He was under the weather. Feeling a lot better today.”

Thibodeau spoke of Grimes as a day-to-day proposition, but his left wrist was encased in a soft black cast. With another game in Charlotte less than 24 hours after this game, it is hard to imagine that he will be back.

“It’s just a sprain,” Thibodeau said. “So we’ll see where he is [Saturday].”

With the two wings out of the starting lineup, Thibodeau started Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo alongside Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Hart started the previous two games in place of Barrett, but this marked DiVincenzo’s first start with the Knicks.

Priorities

The Knicks played their second game in the in-season tournament on Friday after losing their first tournament game in Milwaukee.

“I think the interest is good for the fans,” Thibodeau said. “I think the important thing for us is to understand each and every game counts the same, and to lock into that, so don’t get caught up in all the other stuff, because when you do that, that’s usually when you get knocked down.”

Thibodeau was asked if he will approach the fourth quarters any differently, given that point differential will serve as one of the tiebreakers during the four pool-play games.

“I don’t get stuck in all that,” he said, laughing. “I just want to win. So we’re gonna play the right way. That’s the bottom line.”