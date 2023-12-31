Following Saturday's big trade, the Knicks' next move is anyone's guess

INDIANAPOLIS — When the news of the Knicks' trade of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley began to spread Saturday morning, Evan Fournier checked his phone.

“Well, the thing is the way I learned it, I think it said it was a trade package surrounding RJ,” Fournier said. “So of course you see that, you’re like, ‘Oh.’ You check your phone and stuff.

"I sleep well at night. I don’t check my phone to see if there’s a trade or anything. I just focus in on the moment because that’s the business.”

Fournier knows the business better than most in the Knicks locker room, having played for three teams and spending the last year in a sort of limbo — his contract a trade chip the Knicks have been unwilling to let go.

But for everyone on the team, the news that the long-time teammates were gone and OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn would be joining them Monday at Madison Square Garden was a wakeup call, a signal that anything can happen now.

What’s next for the Knicks is unknown, maybe even to the front office orchestrating more potential moves. The deal, which will likely include a contract extension for Anunoby in the summer, gives the Knicks a new big three — pairing him with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

But reeling from a three-game road trip that ended without a win, the major trade and frustration all around, the Knicks now have to regroup quickly. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday afternoon and are uncertain of whether they will be close to full strength without time for even a practice for the new players.

“I don't know what the logistics of everything are yet,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “But whatever it is, we just gotta find a way.”

Asked if he’d play the new additions without a practice, he said, “Yeah, if we have to, that’s what we’ll do.”

“We’ll see,” Brunson added after the loss in Indiana. “Just honestly for today, I’ll focus on the departure of those guys and our loss tonight and then going forward we’ll talk about that later on.”

The Knicks did some in-house paperwork late Saturday, signing Deuce McBride to a three-year, $13 million extension. The defense-first point guard is a far different player than Quickley, but figures to get the first shot at joining the rotation.

Fournier remains for now, but pressed into service for just the second time this season Saturday night, the Knicks would like to use his $18 million expiring contract to package in a deal.

They also still have all of their own first-round picks along with a Dallas first-rounder that is likely to convey in the summer (protected 1-10), a 2025 lightly-protected Milwaukee first-rounder and 2024 first-rounders from Detroit and Washington that they likely won’t get this summer with protections.

Anunoby is a step up defensively, and perhaps a better fit offensively than Barrett, who mimicked the strengths of Brunson and Randle. But at 17-15, sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, it’s not likely enough to lift them into a serious contender to get past Boston, Milwaukee or Philadelphia.

So, like Fournier, the players will be left to check their phones and wait for the next shoe to drop.

“That’s what the league is about,” Randle said. “You have your high moments. You have your low moments. It’s about how fast you can regroup and adjust and get this thing on the right track.”