Victor Wembanyama brings unique game to the Garden for Knicks-Spurs

If you are searching for a way that Victor Wembanyama has changed the game, you didn’t need to look at Wednesday night, where you could not avoid watching him, a 7-4 player with really no comparisons. You only needed to check the restaurant reservations when the San Antonio Spurs arrived in New York a day earlier.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is in his 28th season at the helm of the Spurs and has become a creature of habit, seemingly enjoying a night in the city as much as the game. Popovich made his usual stop at his favorite Italian restaurant for dinner and fine wine. So was it a coincidence that when his franchise staked its rebuild on a 19-year-old rookie from France that he changed things up this week?

“Last night we went French,” Popovich said. “Usually it’s New American, or Italian, or seafood, or something. But last night was French. Then hit the streets. Bookstores. Watched people. Got a workout. It’s always the same routine.”

Nothing is quite the same for the Spurs since they landed the top pick in the NBA Draft and grabbed Wembanyama. And as he has made his way around the league, now eight games in Wednesday, if the hype was beginning to wear down it kicked back into overdrive as he made his debut at Madison Square Garden.

The Garden has long been the favorite spot for the NBA’s biggest stars, eager to make their mark in the spotlight of New York City. James Harden was the latest under the microscope when he made his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. But it has been a destination for stars for decades and often, to the Knicks’ detriment, those stars look to shine their brightest on this stage.

“It’s the best place to play in the world,” Popovich said. “I actually mentioned it when we came to shootaround. I walked by five guys over here, and four or five over here, and said, ‘You guys are in the best arena to play basketball you’ll ever be in.’ Some of the guys agreed, other guys, said, oh, what about such-and-such. Had to look at the rafters, and of course some of the young guys they don’t know some of those names, for sure. But it’s a special place.”

Asked what makes it special, Popovich just said, “Cause it is. Some things, words don’t describe it. You just walk in there, the lights go on, and it’s a different ballgame. You get a little bit of electricity going through your back.”

The Knicks, intent on getting themselves right and into rhythm, have to add this to their to-do list: Fending off attempts at history.

Asked which regular-season games he is more eager for, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gave the answer you might expect.

“Well, all of them, because they all count the same,” Thibodeau said. “That’s I think the beauty of this league. There’s so many great players and there’s always young great players coming in, too. So that’s what makes it so challenging. If you’re a competitor you love that.

“I think the league’s in a great place because the game has grown so much. The global impact, the international players, the skill set of the players, what the centers are doing now. The game overall is in a great place. The games are exciting. It’s amazing what these players are doing.”

As he prepared to face him for the first time, Thibodeau was impressed by everything that Wembanyama has brought to the game, his skill set for sure, but also how he has managed the attention.

“Yeah, just really, he’s lived up to the billing,” Thibodeau said. “There was a lot of hype, a lot of expectations, and the way he’s handled himself, the way he’s performed, credit to him. He’s been very, very impressive.”

Notes & quotes: Longtime NBA coach and broadcaster Hubie Brown was in the Garden to work the game for ESPN along with Mike Breen, marking Brown’s 50th season in the NBA. “Unbelievable,” Thibodeau said. “Just a treasure to the game. Great person, great coach, great announcer. Amazing that he’s still doing all the things that he’s doing. Great impact on the game of basketball, on coaches, players, everything. Incredible person.”