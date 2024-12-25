The Knicks naturally were happy to talk about their 117-114 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

But they also were impressed enough to acknowledge what they and everyone else had witnessed from the other team – a remarkable performance by center Victor Wembanyama.

After Wembanyama finished with 42 points (including six three-pointers), 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots in a remarkable display of his varied skill set, Josh Hart had this to say:

“The league is going to be in good hands when all the old guys, when they’re done, Bron [LeBron James], KD [Kevin Durant], Steph [Curry)]– all them older statesman, what are they all 40, damn near?

“Once they leave, the league will be in good hands with him, Ant [Anthony Edwards] – a lot of guys . . . [Wembanyama] is different.”

The 7-3 second-year man out of France is still a week away from being old enough to legally buy a drink in Texas, but he has fully impressed his elders in the league.

“It’s a little different than the ‘Wemby’ I remember in his rookie year,” Karl-Anthony Towns said.

The question for the Knicks and every other team in the NBA over the next 15-20 years is this: How the heck do you deal with this guy, given his ability to shoot from long distance, his passing, his intimidating defense and more?

“It depends on the physicality allowed,” Towns said. “If the physicality is allowed, I think possibly you could do some more stuff. But also, if someone just finds the potion somewhere to be, 7-5, 7-6, you’ll be solid.”

Towns, who is listed as 7-foot even, and other Knicks did not seem to believe Wembanyama’s officially listed height.

“What is he, 7-9, 7-10?,” Towns said. “He’s utilizing his God-given traits, and that's what makes him a special defensive player as well, his ability to cover space. He's athletic to move quick enough to get to the spot, and obviously with his God -given traits he's tall enough to alter shots.”

On one of his blocks, Wembanyama was called for goaltending on a shot by Jalen Brunson, which initially seemed like the right call, because a clean block did not seem possible. The call was reversed on review.

Hart agreed with Towns that Wembanyama has improved since his rookie year.

“His release point is so high,” Hart said. “He’s 7-5. His ability to knock down shots, not just threes but deep threes, it opens everything up for them. He’s improved a lot offensively, defensively. Like I said, he’s special.”

The Knicks won mostly because Mikal Bridges dueled Wembanyama nearly point for point, finishing with 41.

“He’s incredible,” Bridges aid. “Just his size and his skill and knowing how to take advantage of his height and also shooting 40 feet out. He’s definitely a problem.”