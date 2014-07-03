Knicks Summer League roster

The Knicks released their Las Vegas Summer League roster and last year’s first-round pick Tim Hardaway Jr., and two second-round picks from this year, Cleanthony Early and Thanasis Antetokounmpo headline the team.

Newly acquired point guard Shane Larkin and Jeremy Tyler, whose contract is partially guaranteed, are also on the team, as well as veteran free agents Cole Aldrich and Shannon Brown.

The rest of the team is rookie guard Langston Galloway (St. Joseph’s), center Jordan Henriquez, who attended Kansas State and played in the D-League last year, guard Zane Johnson (Hawaii), former Alabama-Birmingham center Cameron Moore, who last played in Italy, Indiana forward Will Sheehy, ex-Syracuse guard Brandon Triche, who played in Italy last year, and N.C. State big man Jordan Vandenberg.

It hasn’t been determined whether new Knicks coach Derek Fisher will coach the team yet. But it's expected he will.

The games run from July 11-21.