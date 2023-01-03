RJ Barrett out for third straight game with lacerated finger

RJ Barrett remained sidelined for a third straight game — and nearly four, as he suffered a right index finger laceration just 1:36 into last Tuesday’s game in Dallas.

“He’s doing what he can,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “When he’s cleared, he’s cleared. He’s in a similar place to where Jalen [Brunson] was. Each day, a little bit more. And when he’s ready, he’s ready.

“He’s shooting and he’s doing stuff like that. A lot of cardio. But he hasn’t taken contact.”

While the Knicks would not say exactly what the injury is or what the prognosis is, Barrett has been wearing a metal splint over the finger to protect it. Asked if the concern is that he could reinjure the finger, Thibodeau said, “Yeah, it’s probably a compilation of things. There’s pain, there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. I think as time goes on, he’s getting closer.”

In other injury news . . .

Derrick Rose was an addition to the injured list, a late scratch with what the team called a contused left knee. Obi Toppin remained sidelined with a fibula head fracture.

“He’s making steady progress,” Thibodeau said of Toppin. “So he’s doing more and more each day.”

Out of action

Cam Reddish remains not injured but out of the rotation. Reddish has not played since Dec. 3, when he was on the court for seven minutes against Dallas. Asked if there is a reason to hold Reddish completely out of games — possibly a trade — Thibodeau said, “I don’t know about any of that stuff. We just want him to stay ready. It’s a coach’s decision.”

The Suns were without Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Johnson (torn meniscus).

Throwing flowers

Suns coach Monty Williams had high praise for the Knicks before the game.

“Julius [Randle] is playing at an All-Star level,” Williams said. “[Immanuel] Quickley’s like Jamal Crawford in so many ways, can just get it going. [Quentin] Grimes Is just a tough dude on both ends of the floor. He can guard, he can shoot.”