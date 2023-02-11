Tom Thibodeau thrilled to have Josh Hart's versatility

PHILADELPHIA — Josh Hart gives the Knicks versatility, Tom Thibodeau said. He gives them a competitive edge. And mostly, he gives them lots and lots of options.

“He’s just an all-around two-way player,” Thibodeau said Friday before the Knicks took on the 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena. “Obviously, terrific defender, elite rebounder, knows how to play, makes plays for other people, and I think just what he’s done in the league thus far, I think it’ll be a good fit for us . . . I think he can play with different groups. He can play as a 4 just because of his physicality, obviously a 3, probably natural, the 2. I love his playmaking, too.”

Hart, acquired from the Trail Blazers before Thursday's trade deadline, passed his physical and was en route to Philadelphia from New York before the game (he was listed as inactive).

Thibodeau wouldn’t say whether Hart will move into the starting lineup or if he’ll be available for the second game of an away-home back-to-back when the Knicks take on the Jazz on Saturday.

Hart, 27, is averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in a career-high 33.4 minutes this season. He’s one of the best rebounding guards in the league — an area in which the Knicks already shine, entering Friday third in the NBA with 47.1 rebounds per game.

Before the trade became official on Thursday night, Thibodeau had to be very careful about what he said about Hart and was forced to speak in general terms. On Friday, he was far more expansive.

“He’s got great quickness to the ball,” Thibodeau said. “He’s a range rebounder. He’ll go get it wherever it is . . . I think [he has an] ability to read the ball and then to know who [his] shooters are. You understand, OK, what types of misses do they have? And you can usually tell by where it’s shot, and I think he’s a big-time multiple-effort guy. He’s gonna keep going. He’ll give you a second and third effort to go get it.”

Thibodeau believes Hart's skill set goes beyond the stat sheet, especially when it comes to his defense.

“The thing that I like about him is just his competitive spirit, so I think you can put him on a primary scorer and he’ll make that person work,” Thibodeau said. “I don’t know if you really measure him statistically. I think his toughness is a big thing and that’s something that we need.”

The move also means that Hart gets to reunite with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson, who shot 8-for-10 and scored 20 points in the first quarter Friday night. Both celebrated the reunion on Twitter — in an amusing video, Brunson reacted emphatically and positively upon learning of the trade — and Thibodeau said the chemistry there can only help a team trying to reach the playoffs. It's also clear that the coach thinks highly of Hart's character — a key issue as the Knicks build around a young core.

“I think when players have played with other guys before, I think that helps the transition,” he said. “And I think wherever Josh has been, he’s always fit in well. Whatever he was asked to do, he’s done that well. So, that’s why we felt he would be a good fit for us. I think he’s a defense-first guy. Rebound guy. Takes care of the ball. Makes good plays. And so I think it’ll be a seamless transition.”

Hart's game also should jibe with a second unit that thrives in transition — guys like Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

“That’s what I like about his game — just the versatility of it,” Thibodeau said. “I think he can play the fast game. I think he can play in the halfcourt game. I think he’s, and I’ve said this before, whether he starts or comes off the bench, to me that’s not important. Quickley to me is a starter, Josh is a starter, Quentin [Grimes] is a starter. They’re all starters.”