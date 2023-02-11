Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes Mitchell Robinson will be back soon after All-Star break
PHILADELPHIA – Mitchell Robinson’s thumb surgery will keep him out until after the All-Star break, Tom Thibodeau said, though the Knicks coach seemed optimistic that the layoff wouldn’t last too far beyond that.
“The medical has said that he’s coming along as expected,” Thibodeau said. “But he’s ramped up pretty good right now.”
The big man broke the finger on Jan. 18 but has recently been able to shoot, Robinson said Friday. He hasn’t progressed to contact and is wearing a removable brace. He was averaging 7.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks this season after signing a four-year, $60 million extension last summer.
There’s “a little bit” of discomfort, he said, though he’s not in pain. “I got a little splint thing that I got to put on to work out and stuff,'' said Robinson, who added that he'll have to get used to it because when he starts to play he'll play in it.
The pain, he said, “was instant. It was a feeling like damn near two years ago [when he fractured his hand against the Wizards]. The same thing happened. Same team. Same half. Same spot on the court. That’s just crazy.”
No hard feelings with Reddish
The Cam Reddish experience officially came to a close Thursday when the Knicks traded the former first-round pick to the Trail Blazers as part of the deal that brought Josh Hart to New York, but Thibodeau Friday said there was no problem between the two despite Reddish not playing since Dec. 3.
- “I don’t know if it didn’t work,” Thibodeau said. “I just think there were some good moments, some moments that probably could’ve been better and that’s part of the league. Sometimes you need a change. Overall, I didn’t have any problems with Cam. We wish him well, and same thing with Arch and Svi [Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk, both part of the trade]. All three are good guys and we felt we had an opportunity to improve our team and that’s why we did what we did.”