It begins in training camp for Tom Thibodeau, the mantra he preaches is that the goal for the Knicks is to get better every day, to be their best at the end of the season. But that doesn’t make it any easier to wait out nights like Wednesday, when for 24 minutes in the second half the end was hard to imagine.

The Knicks run in the NBA Cup Tournament came to a crashing end as they seemed to forget every other tenet that the coach has put in place — relying on a consistent dose of defense, rebounding and limiting of turnovers as a fallback for nights when the shot isn’t falling. As the visions of a trip to Vegas dissipated they looked slow and short and hardly like the contending team they believe they are.

And when it was over, they insisted that they still believe.

“I mean, obviously you just want to be the best you can be,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “Miami Heat years ago with Lebron (James) had a whole year it took before they figured out how to put a banner up. And then other teams it took — the Lakers with Lebron it took them half, 75% of the season. You don’t know. I can’t tell you. I don’t have a crystal ball in front of me to tell you how long before things are fully clicking at a consistent level.

“But I think that for us, for the fans, for the film, we show spurts of consistency and I think we show what we could be when things are clicking at a high level and everything’s going smooth. I can’t tell you exact time but I can tell you that every day we’re working to be the best version of ourselves and how can we consistently show that to the fans and to the city. I think the fans and all y’all see what we’re trying to do.”

It’s understandable and not unexpected that it would take time for the team to find its footing after the massive off-season shakeup, trading for Mikal Bridges with a haul of draft picks and then dealing away Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Towns — inserting two new huge pieces in the starting lineup.

And the Knicks have had a habit of slow starts — the 15-10 start this season is actually the best record the franchise has had through the first 25 games in five seasons under Thibodeau. Last season was the first time they’d even been above .500 at this point. And in three of those first four seasons they made the playoffs, so nights like Wednesday are hardly an indicator that they can’t do as Thibodeau hopes — to be their best at the end of the season.

“I don’t know how long,” OG Anunoby said of when a team can be expected to find its way. “But I don’t think it matters how long. As long as you find it, it doesn’t matter when you find it.”

That may seem reassuring in the long run, but hardly putting the team and its fanbase at ease now.

“We’ve got great guys in here,” Towns said. “Great coaching staff. We’ve got guys who are willing to put the work in and make the sacrifice. I think a lot of them, especially the Villanova guys, have a career that shows that. So everyday just continue to brick by brick build something special and build the best versions of ourselves and as long as you just stay focused even on days like this, when things don’t go well and these losses hurt.”

That sounds good. It actually sounds like Thibodeau. But there are too many nights like Wednesday when the defense isn’t clinging to the opponent, when rebounds are piling up for the other team and when the playmaking is sloppy and the shots aren’t falling and the shoulders slump — looking like maybe they don’t believe.

But they insist they do. Thibodeau isn’t asking for perfection 25 games in. And history tells you that his teams will find their way. It’s just nights like Wednesday when it’s hard to see it.