Knicks drubbed by Timberwolves at end of 5-game road trip

MINNEAPOLIS — It was the last stop of a five-game, eight-day road trip and if the Knicks wanted to use an excuse or explanation for what transpired, that would be a place to start.

It’s not the way of Tom Thibodeau or his players to seek those excuses though, so the reality for the Knicks was that in a true test of where they are right now, they looked like, well, a team at the end of a five-game road trip.

Trailing by just two at halftime, the Knicks were run off the court in the third quarter and could never mount a run as Minnesota showed that their ascension to the top spot in the Western Conference is no fluke, taking a one-sided 117-100 decision over the Knicks at the Target Center.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 25 points and Julius Randle added 21 points and 14 rebounds, but the Knicks got little help as RJ Barrett struggled again to find his shooting and Quentin Grimes returned after two games missed with a sprained left wrist and shot 0-for-6 — all from beyond the arc.

In some ways the Timberwolves mirror the Knicks, patiently holding the core of the team together as critics and skeptics lobbied for trades to change up their fortunes. Like the Knicks, they have returned essentially the same rotation from last season. And perhaps they heard even more calls for breaking it up after the team swung a huge trade for Rudy Gobert last season that didn’t seem to fit last year.

At one point, they had lost six straight games, and the criticism was mounting. But coach Chris Finch stuck with the group, and when Mike Conley was added in a trade-deadline deal, the Timberwolves suddenly seemed to find their form. With the win over the Knicks Minnesota sits atop the Western Conference at 10-3 and are now 6-0 at home.

“Credit to them,” RJ Barrett said before the game. “They’re doing the right things. They have the right pieces and looks like they’re figuring it out. So credit to them. A very good team and it’s going to be a fun matchup.

“Things always need time, for sure, but for us, we do the same thing. We work hard. We go out there on the court and it shows.”

The Knicks trailed by two at halftime, trading shots and stops with the Timberwolves as neither team could shake the other. And then in the third quarter, Anthony Edwards took over.

Minnesota opened with an 11-0 run, opening a 69-56 lead, with Edwards starting it with a midrange jumper, and then after a three by Towns, he added a pair of free throws and a 20-foot jumper. The Knicks called time and the onslaught continued when they returned to the floor.

Edwards scored 11 of his 23 points in the third as Minnesota outscored the Knick, 35-19, building leads of as many as 21 points and taking a 93-75 lead into the fourth quarter. The Knicks never got within a single-digit deficit over the final 20 minutes.

The Knicks had won six of their last seven games entering Monday and three straight on this trip. But the counter to that is that in the two true tests — starting the trip in Boston and ending it in Minnesota — they were unable to show they measured up.

As well as both teams are playing, it’s early in the season, and the Knicks’ recent success includes wins over Charlotte (twice), Washington and San Antonio, all struggling teams. This game started a three-game stretch against Minnesota, Miami and Phoenix, a sterner test.

They have been missing pieces of late. Barrett was sidelined for two games with a left knee injury and then three straight with migraines. He returned Saturday in Charlotte. Grimes, who missed the previous two games with a sprained left wrist, was back in the lineup Monday.

Notes & quotes: Brunson was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, averaging 28.5 points and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 54.3% from three-point range. “Don’t get locked into that,” Thibodeau said. “Just lock into playing well each and every day. That’s really been his strength throughout his career if you look at him through high school, college, the pros. He takes it day by day. There’s no excuses by him. He’s a great worker. You have back-to-backs and then a day off, he’s going to the gym to shoot. He’s mentally tough and that’s why he’s had the success he’s had.”