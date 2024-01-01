OG Anunoby helps spark Knicks' win over Timberwolves at MSG

The new year brought the debut of the new-look Knicks on Monday, and the result was a 112-106 victory over the Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden.

It was a satisfying outcome for the Knicks (18-15) against a good team in the Timberwolves (24-8), coming without so much as a practice since the Knicks’ blockbuster trade with the Raptors on Saturday.

OG Anunoby was in the starting lineup in his first game as a Knick. He was the centerpiece of the deal that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto.

Anunoby finished with 17 points, including four dunks and three three-pointers, and six rebounds. He fouled out with 4:12 remaining and left to cheers.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 39 points, including several huge baskets down the stretch, and Jalen Brunson had 16 points and a career-high 14 assists.

Anthony Edwards scored 35 points for Minnesota and Karl-Anthony Towns added 29.

The Knicks led, 99-95, in the final six minutes, clinging to the last four points of what had been a 22-point lead.

But consecutive baskets by Randle stopped the bleeding and put the Knicks back up by eight at 103-95.

Randle’s basket at the shot-clock buzzer made it 106-97 with about two minutes remaining.

Randle iced it with a driving layup for a three-point play with 23.6 seconds left.

Less than three minutes into the game, Anunoby hit a three-pointer from the corner — one of his specialties — and drew a loud cheer from the home fans.

After trailing 12-6 early, the Knicks ripped off an 10-0 run to take the lead.

Randle scored 15 of the Knicks’ first 21 points.

But the Timberwolves recovered from the early Knicks run with strong perimeter shooting and took charge late in the first quarter, leading by as many as 11 points. It was 32-23 at the end of the period.

Brunson was 0-for-5 from the field and scoreless in the first quarter.

Trailing 34-23 early in the second, the Knicks scored 12 points in a row, the last six coming on Brunson’s three-point play and three-point basket, and the Knicks had the lead again.

When Josh Hart made a three-pointer with 6:21 left in the half, it suddenly was 45-39 Knicks.

Brunson had 11 points in the first six minutes of the second quarter.

The Knicks later led 55-45 after the second of Anunoby’s two dunks in the quarter and a basket by Brunson, who finished the period with 13 points, six assists, no turnovers and a plus-21 scoring margin while he was on the floor.

The lead grew to as large as 13 points at 61-48, and the Knicks took a 61-49 lead into halftime. They outscored Minnesota 38-17 in the second quarter.

The Knicks led 77-58 with 6:06 left in the third quarter, at which point they were in complete control.

Anunoby’s three-pointer made it 83-61. He soon left the court with 4:37 left in the third after committing his fourth personal foul.

The Timberwolves managed to hang around, though, and the Knicks led by 16 at 94-78.

Early in the fourth, Minnesota got to within 94-86 on a dunk by Rudy Gobert, and the Knicks’ once-bulging lead looked to be in grave danger.

Towns soon made it 94-88, but Anunoby answered with a key three-point shot from the corner.

When Towns made a three-pointer, it was 99-95 with 6 ½ minutes left.