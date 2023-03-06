Knicks riding a nine-game win streak but focused on improving

BOSTON — The Knicks put the finishing touch on their nine-game winning streak late Sunday night, a last-chance shot by Boston’s Al Horford falling short and the Knicks celebrated with as much a sigh of relief as any wild gesticulations. Even Immanuel Quickley admitted afterward that he was exhausted.

It was another wild game, one that when piled on to the games that preceded it — the last-second game-winner by Julius Randle in Miami, the one-sided win over the Nets and the convincing victory a week ago over Boston.

And when pieced together with different heroes every night it felt like something special. While the vibes may be as immaculate as they were when Jeremy Lin embarked on the wild Linsanity stretch, landing on back-to-back covers of Sports Illustrated as well as barging into hype from non-sports networks. While the seven-game winning streak that started it spawned documentaries and a place in the hearts of Knicks fans, that team still was a quick out in the first round of the playoffs and Lin’s time in New York was over.

While this team may be riding just as high, they are built on a sturdier foundation with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle each worthy of All-NBA consideration, Quickley a legitimate contender for Sixth Man of the year and a two-time coach of the year in Tom Thibodeau reminding them of the most important fact.

“To me you celebrate your team, you celebrate winning,” Thibodeau said after the latest win. “Those are the things you celebrate. I want our team to have fun, I want them to have joy, but I don’t want it to get twisted. Winning is way more fun than fun is fun. Make sure we take care of business.”

While this team may have celebrated, no one more than Quickley, who was dancing and skipping all night long while scoring a career-high 38 points in 55 minutes (the most of any player in the NBA this season), it didn’t take any longer than the walk back to the locker room to refocus.

Asked what this latest win showed about the Knicks, Randle, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week Monday, said, “I’ll leave that up to y’all. We take it step by step. Day by day. Honestly, we didn’t even play great. We could’ve played a lot better. Just focused on improvement, getting better.”

Like Brunson, who sat out that game with a sore left foot, Randle sounded as if Thibodeau was speaking through him. The focus is on the task at hand and that comes before the fun.

“It’s good. I think the biggest thing is we’re just having fun playing,” Randle said. “Everybody is just enjoying being out there and competing at a really high level. Winning in the NBA is really hard, but we’re getting enjoyment out of doing the right things, building the right habits every game, getting better as a team. So I think that’s what’s keeping this thing fresh and the energy good.”

Notes & quotes: Brunson sat out his fifth game of the season Sunday and is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. … While Randle was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Quickley was among the nominees for the honor.