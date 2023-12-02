Knicks' Villanova connection thriving on and off the court

TORONTO — It was late, the locker room nearly cleared out Friday night and Donte DiVincenzo and Ryan Arcidiacono were two of the last players left and they were comparing stories — complaints — about Jalen Brunson’s penchant for drawing charges even in practices while they were all at Villanova University.

“Yeah, Jalen’s always done that,” DiVincenzo said. “It was actually annoying in college because he did it in practice. I hated it. Because he was always going off on one foot, and he was always taking the charge. And I got it every time.”

This came after Brunson answered every question about DiVincenzo’s 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting beyond the arc or Josh Hart’s 15 consecutive points in the third quarter of the Knicks' win over the Raptors was met with a straight face and a similar response.

“I do not care about Josh, do not care about Donte,” Brunson said. “Do not care about either one of them. Really, I don’t. Bad people.”

Hart spent much of his time in the postgame locker room making goat noises as Brunson tried to conduct his interview. And even Julius Randle — not part of the Villanova contingent and the elder statesman among the rotation pieces — joined in, smiling and answering questions about the team, any question with a similar refrain of, “I think the only reason we really won today is we got josh Hart’s usage up,“ a joking reference to Hart’s complaint earlier in the week.

And the point of all of this is that much was made — including in these pages — of the Knicks improvement this season coming from continuity, keeping nearly the entire rotation and roster intact, adding only DiVincenzo to a team that won 47 games last season. While chasing stars is a constant mantra among fans of the team and even to the highest levels of the corporate structure, the Knicks settled for growth from within and a familiarity with the style of play and demands of head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The thing is, the continuity goes beyond the year-over-year production. With the four Villanova products and old friends — DiVincenzo was Brunson’s roommate and best friend during their college days — a style of play has been set off the court and a tone of togetherness in the locker room.

“If you look at Villanova, how they play and how we played there, that’s what we did there,” Hart said of the ball movement among the former college teammates. “Always get in the lane. Get in the lane. Kick out. Defense rotating. And that first initial kickout is a quick pass to the top or vice versa. So that’s kind of we know we can play basketball and the benefit of having Jalen and Donte and me at the same time is we all know that. We all know each other’s strengths and we’re comfortable.”

That you can see on the court. There was one play Friday that has been repeated more frequently this season: Randle got into the lane, drew the defensive help to him and kicked it out to Hart, who then drove from the corner and found Brunson in the opposite corner. Brunson quickly shuffled a pass to DiVincenzo, the extra pass moving quicker than the defense and resulting in an open three-pointer.

“We’re creating advantages, getting to the paint, either getting to the rim or finding people when we kick the ball out,” Brunson said, pausing for the goat sounds to die down. “Just staying in attack mode and get to the basket, get to the point, make plays. If they collapse, we’ll find shooters. If not we have a lot of people who can finish.”

The locker room emptied and shortly after, Brunson — who spent much of last season as the straight man to Hart’s comic adventures when they shared a postgame stage for interviews (often with Hart dining while professing innocence in trying to bait Brunson into laughter) — posted a story on Instagram in which he had Arcidiacono unpack his large backpack on the team plane. It also included Hart and Brunson mocking the size and contents.

The Villanova players united to win a championship in college — two for some of them — and they haven’t come close to that yet with the Knicks. But managing a 12-7 record through a grueling early-season schedule (five sets of back-to-back games and 10 on the road) and earning a spot in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal round Tuesday in Milwaukee, they have made progress.

But off the court it’s where the progress may be most evident. They are having fun together and becoming a place where other players want to join, something that hasn’t happened in a long time in New York.