Knicks waive Brandon Jennings and sign Chasson Randle

The Knicks waived veteran backup point guard Brandon Jennings and signed undrafted rookie Chasson Randle, the team announced Monday.

Jennings signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Knicks last summer. But like many Knicks, Jennings had been frustrated with their lack of team success. He averaged 8.6 points and a team-leading 4.9 assists in 59 games.

Perhaps not coincidentally, team president Phil Jackson’s confidant Charley Rosen wrote Sunday that Jennings “is another player who resists the triangle” and is “a profound disappointment.” The Knicks have put more of an emphasis on running and mastering the triangle for the remainder of this season.

In January, Rosen wrote that Carmelo Anthony “had outlived his usefulness in New York.” It led to a meeting between Anthony and Jackson, and subsequent trade talks involving Anthony. But Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, wasn’t moved before last week’s trade deadline.

For Jennings to play for a contender, he needs to be signed by March 1 to be eligible for the playoffs.

“Thank you to all the Knicks fans for the love all year long, and thanks to my teammates and the organization,” Jennings tweeted Monday morning. “Playing in the Mecca was an amazing experience and I’m looking forward to being back on the court soon playing the game that I love.”

Randle will be signed for the remainder of the season, with a team option for next year, and is expected to be with the Knicks when they face the Raptors tonight. The Knicks hope to develop Randle, who played for Stanford and is well-versed in the triangle.

Randle played well for the Knicks in training camp and the preseason before fracturing his orbital bone. He likely would have made the team if not for that, but Ron Baker was kept instead.

After averaging 20.7 points in 19 games for the Westchester Knicks, the Sixers signed Randle to two 10-day deal. He averaged 5.3 points in eight games with Philadelphia before being waived.

