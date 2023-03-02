Three keys to the Knicks' seven-game win streak

The Knicks have put together an unlikely streak that has them ascending the Eastern Conference standings. Their seven straight wins have been by an average margin of an astounding 16 points per game. The rise of the Knicks has stretched out for 41 games now, a run during which they are 27-14, among the best records in the NBA. But this latest streak has them dominating whomever is in their way. Here’s what’s changed:

1. Minor move, major return — It may not have seemed like a star turn when the Knicks acquired Josh Hart at the trade deadline three weeks ago, but it’s no coincidence that the Knicks are 7-0 since the move. Hart was productive in Portland this season, starting 51 games and averaging 33.4 minutes. While he’s come off the bench and played 26.3 minutes per game for the Knicks his impact has been massive. His offensive rating is 145 and he's achieved folk-hero status at MSG, where he quickly endeared himself to the crowd with his defense and hustle, including diving into the stands Wednesday in a blowout win over Brooklyn.

2. Robinson return — Mitchell Robinson was back in the lineup after the All-Star break after sitting out 14 games with a fractured right thumb and the results have been evident in the standings, in the boxscore (four straight double-doubles) and in the team’s defensive effort. He ignited the one-sided win over Boston Monday by meeting Jayson Tatum at the rim and smothering a dunk attempt, but his defensive presence has been season-long. His 9.7 on/off differential ranks third among centers, behind only MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

3. Jalen Brunsideau — That’s not a typo. Jalen Brunson and Tom Thibodeau have mind-melded on the court and off, the point guard the team has been searching for over decades mirroring the spirit of the coach. Brunson is the real-life incarnation of Thibodeau’s brain — a player who has through deeds, not just words, helped turn the franchise around. The scoring (27.1 points over the seven-game stretch, 29.1 points over the last 12) has been perhaps slightly above expectations when the Knicks signed him in the summer, but the leadership has been evident from Day One. It's the biggest reason why this team may not be the easy playoff out that the Knicks were two years ago.