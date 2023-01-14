Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, Knicks hold off Wizards

WASHINGTON — Friday morning, Julius Randle posted a TikTok video of a discussion with his 6-year-old son, Kyden, about the Knicks' season so far, asking for a grade. The younger Randle bluntly handed in a C for the Knicks, pointing to passing as a "needs improvement" on the report card.

Fair enough. But Julius Randle seemed intent on showing that at least the effort was worthy of a better grade Friday. In the third quarter with the Knicks and Wizards entrenched in a scrum that was hardly highlight-worthy, Randle drove to the rim and met Washington center Daniel Gafford, forcefully throwing down a lefthanded dunk that put Gafford on his back and brought the decidedly pro-Knicks crowd — and the Knicks bench — to its feet.

The bump in intensity was a difference on this night as the Knicks weren’t going to shoot the lights out, but what they could do was muscle their way to the rim and punish the Wizards in the paint. Randle started it in the third quarter and the Knicks joined in early in the fourth quarter to turn the game into a 112-108 win.

On three consecutive possessions, the Knicks took the ball to the rim, scoring and drawing a foul, capped by a sequence that even Kyden Randle couldn’t criticize — moving the ball quickly around until Immanuel Quickley found Isaiah Hartenstein cutting open on the baseline for a dunk. An 80-76 lead entering the quarter quickly blew up into a 15-point advantage in a span of 3:30.

When the Knicks needed it with the lead fading, Randle drove and banked in a layup to up the lead to eight with 1:07 remaining.

Still, the Wizards closed it again, pulling within three on a Kyle Kuzma drive with 27.2 seconds to play. Randle went to the line with 18.2 left and missed his first free throw before connecting on the second for a 108-104 lead.

Kuzma, who had 40 points, hit two free throws with 16.6 left and Washington was as close as it had been since the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson carried the Knicks offensively much of the night, scoring a team-high 34 points and finished it with four free throws. That Randle would initiate the physical play and had 23 points and 16 rebounds seemed appropriate as the Knicks found themselves pitted against a visage from their past — Kristaps Porzingis.

Four years ago this month, Porzingis’ run in New York came to an end. A trade finally brought a peaceful conclusion to the chaotic tenure of what had seemed to be a franchise-shifting lottery pick. It was Randle who would headline a free-agent class that summer with the salary-cap space opened up by the deal.

Randle and the Knicks got the better of it on Friday night. Porzingis missed his first five shots and was quiet until he drained three fourth-quarter three-point field goals to finish with 21 points.

But still, the specter of the 7-3 former No. 4 overall draft pick remains hard to ignore. After sitting out Wednesday night’s game with sore ribs, he was back in the lineup to face the Knicks. His focus has been on his health and play, and he seems to have found a home in Washington after high expectations were never quite fulfilled in New York and Dallas. A chance to play the Knicks stirred up old memories.

Those memories of New York are bright for Porzingis despite the knee injury that sidelined him 48 games into the 2017-18 season and kept him out of action for the entire following season.

Porzingis was averaging 22.7 points for the Knicks when he suffered the torn ACL that kept him out of action for a season and a half. In Washington, he has had almost identical numbers.

“I think the big thing is his health,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He’s proven when he’s healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league. He’s got a very unusual skill set. Long, can shoot, put it on the floor, he can post up. The rim protection, he looks like he’s moving a lot better.”

When Porzingis joined the Knicks, he quickly became the second star alongside Carmelo Anthony. But during Phil Jackson’s tenure as president, even stars were not immune to jabs from the franchise leadership.

Due for a pricey contract extension, his relationship with the Knicks grew more contentious until the new front office swung the trade.

“Could I go back and do things differently?” Porzingis continued in the NBA.com interview. “For sure, from our side. I was hurt. If I kept playing, it would’ve been completely different. I’m young and listening to people and what they’re telling me on what I should do with my career. You don’t know any better. That’s how things went at that time. I can only say really good things about the organization because I enjoyed it so much playing there in New York and playing in front of those fans.

“It was a dream come true. In the moment, I didn’t realize it’s not like that everywhere. New York is a special place. Madison Square Garden is the most special place I had ever played in . . . I had the most fun playing in the Garden.”