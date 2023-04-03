Knicks seal playoff berth with win over Wizards

The Knicks are cautious, refusing to look ahead even at the simplest future scenarios, instead focusing on the task in front of them. And now, with Sunday night’s 118-109 win over the Washington Wizards that future is a reality as the Knicks clinched a playoff spot.

Tom Thibodeau is not the type to celebrate accomplishments until the job is complete and there are still three games left on the schedule before the Knicks will turn their attention to the postseason. But if he wouldn’t celebrate it was something worth celebrating at Madison Square Garden.

And as the final seconds ticked down the crowd rose and cheered loudly.

"It’s a great feeling,” Jalen Brunson said on the court after the game was over. “We’ve got a lot of work to be done. This is a start, man. This is a start.”

Through years of frustration a playoff berth has been a rare treat for Knicks fans. Two years ago the Knicks got the No. 4 seed in the COVID-ravaged season and last season put on display how fortune can be fleeting as they dropped into the lottery last season.

The win officially put the Knicks into the top-six in the Eastern Conference, avoiding the play-in tournament, and they are closing in on securing the fifth spot and a first-round meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With three games for the Knicks and four for the Nets remaining, the magic number is two — of Knicks wins and Nets losses — to cement that first-round matchup.

“If by winning tonight takes care of that then obviously we’re pleased with that,” Thibodeau said before the game. “Just keep moving forward. Don’t stop there. Run through the entire season and that’s from start to finish, don’t change the approach.”

That has been Thibodeau’s approach since the preseason and it isn’t about to change now. The Knicks task certainly seemed easy on paper Sunday with the Wizards playing without their top four players — Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris.

The Knicks announced shortly before game time that they were without RJ Barrett, who was sidelined with a non-COVID illness, and Julius Randle was watching most of the game from the end of the bench in street clothes and a protective boot on his left foot.

If it seemed like a tank by the Wizards the patchwork lineup managed to build a 10-point lead in the second quarter and the Knicks spent much of the game fighting back, finally pulling ahead midway through the third quarter on a pair of free throws by Brunson, who led the way for the Knicks as he has on so many nights.

It wasn’t a 48-point effort like Friday for Brunson, but on a night when not much seemed to go right much of the game he steadied the team and finished with 27 points and eight assists. Quentin Grimes also scored 27 points, Immanuel Quickley had 22 points and Obi Toppin, starting in place of Randle for the second straight game, added 21 points.

The most troubling moment came in the fourth quarter when Josh Hart, who has been a huge part of the team’s success since arriving at the trade deadline in February, collided with Washington’s Jordan Goodwin and appeared to turn his ankle. He headed straight to the locker room but returned to the bench after being re-taped. He did not play again.

What the Knicks did take out of this game was after a 61-point first half for the Wizards, the Knicks surrendered just 18 in the third quarter and then stretched the lead to as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter before a late Wizards rally.

"There’s steps you take through the course of the season,” Thibodeau said. “Let’s establish homecourt. Let’s have a winning record at home. Let’s have a winning record on the road. We take care of each step then those things are going to take care of themselves. And that’s what we have to understand. If we start skipping over things that’s usually when you slip.”