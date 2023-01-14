Knicks' Jericho Sims getting some support for Slam Dunk entry

WASHINGTON — Jericho Sims saw the tweet from Ja Morant last week, quote-tweeting the announcement of Houston’s K.J. Martin committing to the Slam Dunk Competition with a message, “Can we get Jericho Sims in there with him and [Shaedon] Sharpe.” And he agrees.

Sims has not gotten the word yet but the high-flying second-year center is interested in heading to Salt Lake City next month for a chance to compete.

“Yeah, I don’t know if I’m going to go do it,” he said. “But I’m interested.”

Sims is quiet, but lets things speak for him, like a video on the Knicks' social media account showing him leaping without a ball in his hands at Georgetown University’s practice gym Thursday night and his shoulders are even with the rim.

The Morant endorsement was odd because many would lobby for Morant to join the competition but he has refused — and Sims and Morant have no relationship.

“I thought it was pretty cool that he wanted to see me in it,” Sims said. “I think he said something about it before. I don’t know him personally. I know he was down at [University of Texas] this summer … I guess he knows. It’s funny because he could obviously get in there if he wants to.”

Most of Sims' dunks this season are, like the video, just unusual for how high he soars above the rim. But he said he would have some creativity ready.

“Yeah, I can pull something out,” he said. “A few things.”

Familiar face

Taj Gibson spent the last three seasons in New York, playing not far from his childhood roots in Brooklyn, and much of his career before that playing for Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota. And after leaving for Washington as a free agent this summer, he has kept an eye on his former team and isn’t surprised to see the Knicks back on track.

“Just good additions to the team,” he said. “I’ve been watching them all year, they got a good team. Good team. People don’t understand that sometimes the ball doesn’t roll your way, but they have a very talented team. Guys are getting a lot better. You see Mitch [Robinson] playing more comfortable. They’re a force. They’re a real force, and I’m excited. I really watch them all the time, so I’m happy to see them playing well.

“Julius [Randle] always had it. I’s just sometimes you’re gonna have some downtime. Luckily for him, he’s been bouncing back and he’s been on a tear, him and Jalen [Brunson] are killing it. They’ve been playing lights out. RJ [Barrett] has been playing great. [Quentin] Grimes has really grown into himself. I’m really liking what I see from that team.”

Mostly, he misses New York and the ties he built there.

“Yeah, I’ve just been around a long time and I enjoy just the grind of the season and the grind of getting to know guys,” Gibson said. “Playing with those guys, when you play in New York, you’re playing underneath the big lights. So you’re gonna go through a lot of ups and downs, trials and tribulations, and I’ve been through that with New York and that team over there. It’s always love, and I’m extremely proud of it.”