Call it a winning streak.

Jump-started by a first-quarter three-point barrage and pushed to the finish line by a balanced scoring effort and continued smooth shooting in the second half, the Knicks coasted to a 134-106 victory over the Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Monday night for their first three-game winning streak of the young season.

The Knicks (8-6), who scored a season-high in points and shot a season-best 50% from three-point range, are two games over .500 for the first time. They never let the Wizards (2-11) get their fingerprints on the final three quarters, commanding a double-digit lead for the final 39:11.

“The ball is going in,” Jalen Brunson said. “Usually on – knock on wood – back-to-backs, we have tired legs. But, I mean, the ball was going in, and I think it was an emphasis for us just to play with a little extra pace tonight because we knew how they were going to play and we just had to match their energy from the start.

“You can’t look at another team’s record. Besides that, anyone can be beaten on any given night. So we just had to match the intensity.”

Jalen Brunson bounced back from a season-low 12-point performance in Sunday’s 114-104 win over the Nets with a team-high 26 points Monday. Brunson shot 9-for-15, including 5-for-9 from three.

Brunson, who also had 11 assists and zero turnovers, recorded his 30th career double-double. After averaging a career-high 6.7 assists last year, Brunson is averaging 7.3 dimes this season. He has 36 assists to only eight turnovers in his last four games.

“He’s creating a lot of – we’re getting easy baskets, we’re getting open threes, we’re getting a lot of things that we want to get,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “... That’s huge. When one guy starts doing it, everyone starts doing it.”

All five starters were in double figures as Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points with 12 rebounds, OG Anunoby had 16 and Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges each had 14.

No Knick played more minutes than Bridges’ 34:32, which is useful considering that they will begin a five-game road trip beginning Wednesday in Phoenix against the Suns.

The Knicks made an emphasis to spread the wealth, recording a season-high 37 assists for their fifth 30-assist game of the season.

“I think we’re just playing the right way, playing off each other,” Bridges said. “We got a lot of guys that are capable of driving, shooting. So we’re just trying to make it tough for teams to guard us, so just keeping everybody involved.”

In the first and only lead change of Monday's game, a layup by Brunson gave the Knicks their first lead at 13-12 with 7:45 left. The Knicks extended their lead to 30-19 on Anunoby’s dunk 4:33 later for their first double-digit edge.

Three-pointers started raining early for the Knicks, who made 7 of 10 threes in the first quarter. They led by as many as 25 points in the first half and their biggest lead in the game was 34.

Reserve center Jericho Sims threw down a monster one-handed dunk on Kyle Kuzma with 6:09 left in the second quarter, completing the old-fashioned three-point play with a free throw to give the Knicks a 60-37 lead.

“He’s done a good job,” Thibodeau said. “Defensively, he’s very good. And then, I think, as time goes on he’s going to find – there’s the over-help to get out of the screens quicker and to put the pressure on the rim. And his athletic ability, I mean he’s a freak athletically in terms of the things he can do. I think having that threat, the vertical threat at the rim, is huge for your offense.”

Said Towns: “Oh, I had a front-row seat (to the dunk). It was great. Just to see Jericho aggressive and confident I think speaks volumes to his professionalism, him always staying ready and him believing in his talent. He’s an amazing, amazing player and an amazing teammate.”

Sims had a season-high seven points in 19:18 off the bench.

The Knicks went 5-for-10 from three in the third quarter — including a 1:14 span late in the period when Brunson hit three consecutive three-pointers, capped by a four-point play with 53 seconds left in the quarter. They took a 109-75 lead into the final frame.