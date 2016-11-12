SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks working to improve Kristaps Porzingis’ defense

New York Knicks' forward Kristaps Porzingis blocks a shot by...

New York Knicks' forward Kristaps Porzingis blocks a shot by Brooklyn Nets' center Justin Hamilton during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

BOSTON — The Knicks are trying to get Kristaps Porzingis to slap at the ball less and bend his knees and move his feet more to avoid picking up fouls and become more of a defensive presence. They want him to use his height and length to his advantage.

“The biggest thing we emphasize with KP — which is tough when you’re 7-3 — is bending your knees,” Jeff Hornacek said. “At times it’s difficult for a guy that tall to do that. But when he does it, he takes up a lot of space.

“We try to emphasize from the other standpoint, if you’re a guard and you see a 7-3 guy who’s bent down and has his arms out, 7-foot-3 wide, it’s hard to go around. He’s doing a better job of that. We feel he’s got quick enough feet to do it.”

Fast break

The Celtics’ major offseason pickup, Al Horford (concussion), missed his fifth straight game and starting forward Jae Crowder (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight.

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

More Knicks

Didn't find what you were looking for?