Knicks working to improve Kristaps Porzingis’ defense

BOSTON — The Knicks are trying to get Kristaps Porzingis to slap at the ball less and bend his knees and move his feet more to avoid picking up fouls and become more of a defensive presence. They want him to use his height and length to his advantage.

“The biggest thing we emphasize with KP — which is tough when you’re 7-3 — is bending your knees,” Jeff Hornacek said. “At times it’s difficult for a guy that tall to do that. But when he does it, he takes up a lot of space.

“We try to emphasize from the other standpoint, if you’re a guard and you see a 7-3 guy who’s bent down and has his arms out, 7-foot-3 wide, it’s hard to go around. He’s doing a better job of that. We feel he’s got quick enough feet to do it.”

The Celtics’ major offseason pickup, Al Horford (concussion), missed his fifth straight game and starting forward Jae Crowder (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight.