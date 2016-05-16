Kristaps Porzingis finishes second in NBA Rookie of the Year voting; Karl-Anthony Towns wins award

The Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, who won the award unanimously.

The league announced the award on Monday.

Towns received all 130 first-place votes from the media and became the fifth rookie to be selected unanimously since 1984. The 7-footer joined Damian Lillard (2012-13), Blake Griffin (2010-11), David Robinson (1989-90) and Ralph Sampson (1983-84).

The top overall pick last year, Towns led all rookies with averages of 18.3 points and 10.5 rebounds, and his 1.68 blocks were second to Porzingis. Towns was eighth in the NBA in rebounding and field-goal percentage (.542) and his 51 double-doubles ranked third. He won all six Western Conference rookie of the month awards during the season.

Towns was the first rookie since future Hall of Famer Tim Duncan to average at least 18 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and shoot 50 percent from the field

Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins was voted top rookie last year, making the Timberwolves the first team with back-to-back winners in 42 years.

Porzingis had a standout first season with the Knicks after being selected with the fourth overall pick. He received all but 13 of the second-place votes, and had the highest finish for a Knick since Mark Jackson won the award following the 1987-88 season.

The Latvian big man averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.86 blocked shots in 72 games. Porzingis was eighth in the league in blocks and set a Knicks’ rookie record with 134 rejections.

He also became the first rookie in NBA history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 100 blocks and 75 three-pointers made.

Porzingis won Eastern Conference rookie of the month award for the first three months of the season.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic finished third in the voting. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Jahlil Okafor were fourth and fifth, respectively.