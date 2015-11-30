Lance Thomas starts with Carmelo Anthony out

Lance Thomas started for the first time this season Sunday night after it was announced that Carmelo Anthony was sitting out because of an unspecified illness.

Thomas started 24 games last season, with all but two of his starts coming after Anthony opted to have season-ending knee surgery. The Knicks announced that Anthony would not be playing 26 minutes before tip-off of the game against the Houston Rockets.

Thomas' biggest move of the night came late in the second quarter when he prevented Jason Terry from intercepting a pass by grabbing his shoulder. The officials did not see the grab, and Thomas was able to get control of the pass and drive for a layup. He finished with 15 points.

Not picking up pace

The Knicks entered Sunday night's game ranked 25th in pace after being one of the top 10 teams in pace in the preseason. Derek Fisher thinks he has the problem sorted out.

Deadpanned Fisher when asked why the pace has slowed: "Guys just not running as fast."

Blocking more than size

Fisher said it's more than Kristaps Porzingis' 7-3 height that makes him such a formidable shot-blocker. "I think there's a feel for the game you have to have," he said. "I think it's an understanding of when shots might be going up and I think it's having an understanding of what's getting ready to happen before it happens. I think that's what shot-blocking is . . . I think Kris has that ability where he can see a step ahead sometimes on the defensive end and be prepared to block a shot." In his first 17 games, Porzingis averaged 1.88 blocks, 10th best in the NBA. He had two Sunday night.