Langston Galloway a restricted free agent after Knicks’ qualifying offer

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The Knicks gave Langston Galloway a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent, league sources said.

They can match any offers for Galloway, who has averaged 9.1 points and 3.8 assists in 127 games as a Knick. Team president Phil Jackson said last week that he expects to re-sign Galloway.

The free-agent negotiation period begins Friday at 12:01 a.m.

The Knicks have only five players under contract, and are light on perimeter players. The hardworking Galloway can play both guard spots and has earned the trust and respect of Jackson and other members of the organization. The qualifying offer was for roughly $2.7 million.

Jackson also said he would like to re-sign Lance Thomas. Other Knicks’ free agents are Sasha Vujacic, Derrick Williams, Kevin Seraphin, Lou Amundson and Cleanthony Early. Jackson could try to bring back Vujacic and Williams.

The Knicks didn’t extend Early a qualifying offer, a source said, so he is an unrestricted free agent. The third-year forward is playing on the Knicks’ summer league team and hopes he will remain with the big team.

“I want to be here,” Early said. “We’ll see. I’m pretty confident that things will work out.”

Early did not practice Thursday due to a strained left hamstring. The Knicks said he’s day-to-day.

Porzingis to meet Hornacek.

Kristaps Porzingis has spoken on the phone with Jeff Hornacek, but hasn’t met the new Knicks coach. That could change this weekend.

Porzingis is arriving in Orlando Friday and will work out and spend some time with the summer league team. He won’t play for them, though. Hornacek is expected to accompany team president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills on free-agent visits, but looks forward to seeing Porzingis.

“I heard he was going to come down at some point and get in some workouts,” Hornacek said. “Hopefully he gets out there and I can see him a little bit. He won’t practice with us. If he comes down here, we can get him in and be around the guys. I think it’ll be good everybody. Hopefully it works out.”