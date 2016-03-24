LeBron James dreams of teaming up with Carmelo Anthony & Co.

CHICAGO — LeBron James would like to play on the same team as Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul before his career is over. Anthony said he’s in, and it wouldn’t be in New York.

“We still got years in this league,” Anthony said. “We’ll see what happens. Everybody has dreams sometimes. Everybody has fantasies.

When asked if it would be in New York, Anthony said, “I think by that time you want to go somewhere warm. That would be later, retirement.” Anthony then paused and said, “I’m adding fuel to the fire.”

James said he has thought about playing with his three closest friends in the NBA in an interview with Bleacher Report. The story, entitled “Brotherhood,” chronicles the friendship of James and Anthony. But James, Anthony, Paul and Wade are all close. They vacationed together last summer.

“I really hope that, before our career is over, we can all play together,” James said. “At least one, maybe one or two seasons — me, Melo, D-Wade, CP — we can get a year in. I would actually take a pay cut to do that.”

Anthony said he would too.

“I’ll take a pay cut if it happens,” Anthony said. “I think we all would have to take a pay cut.”

James has done it before.

James teamed up with Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. They made four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won two NBA titles. James returned to Cleveland last season and led the Cavaliers to the Finals where they lost to the Warriors.

He hopes to win a ring with the Cavaliers, but has visions of making a championship run with his three best NBA friends.

“It would be pretty cool,” James said. “I’ve definitely had thoughts about it.”

Afflalo remains a sub

Interim coach Kurt Rambis said the Knicks have “battled” all year to have a more balanced second unit and that’s the reason he’s continuing to start Sasha Vujacic at shooting guard and bring Arron Afflalo off the bench.

Afflalo started the first 56 games he was able to play. But he has come off the bench in four of the last five since returning from a two-game absence because of a strained abdominal.

“This is not a punishment,” Rambis said. “I think it’s more his natural position coming off the bench and it helps us distribute some of our scoring. He’s a player that can provide a lot of defensive energy and offensive punch.”

In and out

Kevin Seraphin was back after sitting out Sunday’s loss to Sacramento with a sore left foot. Lance Thomas missed his eighth straight game with a strained left MCL. There’s no timetable for his return.