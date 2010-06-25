LeBron won't be making free-agency tour

LeBron James' inner circle has put out word that he won't be making any free-agency tour. According to an NBA source, the Knicks have been informed by James' agent, Leon Rose, that James wants to meet potential suitors at a neutral site after free agency begins Thursday.

The story was first reported by ESPN, which quoted Maverick Carter, one of James' closest advisers. "LeBron is not going on a tour," Carter told ESPN. "He never planned to go on a tour and has not been a part of any team's plans for a recruiting trip." Teams were told this Wednesday, the report said.

The information basically confirms that James will opt out of his contract and become a free agent. He has until Wednesday to opt in for 2010-11, keep his $17.1-million salary and sign an extension to remain with the Cavaliers. By opting out, he immediately would take a $600,000 pay cut next season because according to the collective-bargaining agreement, the most he can earn in the first year of a new deal would be $16.5 million.

The Knicks had been working feverishly to organize an elaborate free-agency recruiting effort. They hoped to use the cachet of New York City and a bouquet of celebrities and high-rollers as a way to woo James.

"I'm going to make an assumption that nobody's playing around out there, the players or us," Knicks president Donnie Walsh said. "If they're going to meet with you and you're going to meet with them, then they're serious. And that's how I'm going to treat it."

All Walsh can guarantee is that his team will have almost $35 million in cap space to spend on rebuilding a team that hasn't had a winning season in nine years and has suffered through two painful seasons while working toward this moment.

"I'm anxious; I want to get it on. I want to see the franchise step up and become competitive," Walsh said. "It's been a difficult two years for me because I haven't had two years like this before. So we've had to live through some tough times in order to get to where you can start rebuilding the franchise."

The Knicks already knew they faced a difficult challenge to convince James to leave his hometown team. Now they face stiff competition from another suitor, the Chicago Bulls, who have cleared enough salary-cap space to sign James to join All-Star Derrick Rose and still have money left over to target a second-tier free agent.

It should not be overlooked that James grew up a Bulls fan and idolized Michael Jordan, so although some believe he would be overshadowed by Jordan, James might be enamored of the opportunity to follow his legacy.

Rautins confident. Andy Rautins, whom the Knicks selected in the second round of Thursday's draft at No. 38, says his game is a little bit of Steve Nash and Dan Majerle. "Steve for the way he sees the floor and his passing ability and decision-making, and Dan for the way he shoots the ball and his ability to grind it out on defense," Rautins said. The 6-4 guard from Syracuse said his playmaking ability and defense are "underrated. I've been proving time and time again in these [predraft] workouts that my lateral quickness is enough to stay in front." . . .The team's other second-round pick, Stanford forward Landry Fields, was asked what top free agent he'd most like to see join the Knicks. "I'll just be happy to be part of it whoever they get," he said . . . The Knicks purchased the draft rights to Tulsa center Jerome Jordan, who was selected 44th overall by Milwaukee, but the deal can't be officially completed until Corey Maggette completes his physical Monday.

Thorn to step down? Rod Thorn will step down as president of the Nets on July 15, league sources told ESPN. Thorn, who has held the position since 2000, is not being forced out by the club's new owner, Mikhail Prokhorov, and there is no tension between the two, according to sources.

