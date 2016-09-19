SportsBasketballKnicks

Lou Amundson signs one-year deal with Knicks

New York Knicks forward Lou Amundson makes an uncontested dunk against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA game on Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP / John Raoux

The Knicks are bringing back Lou Amundson.

The veteran big man signed a one-year, guaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum. Amundson gives the Knicks 15 players with fully guaranteed contracts.

Amundson should provide leadership for the Knicks’ young backup big men and be insurance in case some aren’t ready to contribute immediately. The Knicks’ bench includes three power forwards or centers who are rookies: Willy Hernangomez, Marshall Plumlee and Maurice Ndour.

The 33-year-old Amundson has played 70 games for the Knicks over the past two seasons. He appeared in 29 last year, and averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.0 minutes. He’s averaged 3.7 points and 3.6 rebounds for 10 NBA teams during his career.

The Knicks now have 18 players under contract. Training camp opens next week.

