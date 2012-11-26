Marcus Camby gets back on the court

Marcus Camby played Sunday for the first time in three games and only the third time in the last seven.

Camby, whom the Knicks signed to a three-year, $10-million deal, has been curiously out of the rotation. "There's nothing physically wrong with him," Mike Woodson said. "He'll get his turn again."

Camby entered the game 1:37 into the second quarter and had three rebounds in five minutes. He's averaging 0.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 8.0 minutes per game. "[We're] 9-3," he said. "I've got nothing to talk about. We've been great."

It was somewhat surprising that Woodson didn't use Camby on Friday in Houston when the Knicks were without Rasheed Wallace because of a sore left foot. The Knicks gave up 131 points and were outrebounded by 19. Camby might have been able to help in both areas. Woodson played Kurt Thomas instead.

It's unclear whether conditioning is an issue, given that Camby missed most of camp with a strained calf. The Knicks haven't had much practice time for Camby to run up and down.

"Eventually," Woodson said, "we'll get back on the practice floor and try to figure it out from that end of it."

Rasheed returns

When asked if he would be playing against Detroit, in typical Wallace fashion, the former Piston said, "Yeah. I ain't gonna let those punks escape." He had 15 points and one technical foul.

Woodson already has told his players not to get involved with the referees, but he said he has to remind them. Carmelo Anthony leads the NBA with five technicals. Woodson has three.

"I'm going to have to stay on them more about it," Woodson said. "They're out there to play the game. The officials are out there to officiate the game and we got to act accordingly."

Buzzer-beaters

The Knicks shot 17-for-33 from three-point range, marking the fourth straight game they made at least 14 three-pointers . . . They are 16-1 at home under Woodson . . . The 131 points the Knicks gave up Friday was the most they've allowed since Utah scored 131 against them Jan. 12, 2011 . . . The next Knicks-Pistons game will be on the other side of the pond, in London on Jan. 17, a home game for Detroit.