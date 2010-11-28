McGrady has strong opinions on LeBron, Heat

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The Knicks' long-term plans never involved Tracy McGrady, a fact that the seven-time All-Star knew all too well. But McGrady said he had a feeling the organization's well-publicized plan to lure LeBron James and other big-name talent eventually would fall through.

"I told you that wasn't going to happen," said McGrady, who had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in 28:31 for the Pistons in their 125-116 two-overtime loss to the Knicks Sunday. "If you just look at their team, they didn't have the pieces that were attractive to those guys."

McGrady, whose Knicks career lasted only 24 games last season, said he doesn't think Miami is the right fit for King James, either.

"You can't just go somewhere and have that type of chemistry he had in Cleveland," said McGrady, who added that the former Cavalier would have been better off playing in Chicago with point guard Derrick Rose. "Him, D-Wade [Dwyane Wade] and [Chris] Bosh, they don't complement each other. They're somewhat the same type of players, 'Bron and D-Wade . . . Both of those guys need the ball and they don't shoot the ball like Ray Allen. That's why they're having trouble scoring at halfcourt because they can't get a rhythm because one of them's dominating the ball. That guy might be getting off, but the other guy [isn't]. That's why when they're on the court together, they're terrible."

Turiaf sidelined

Mike D'Antoni hopes to have Ronny Turiaf (sore knee) for tomorrow vs. the Nets, but he'll have to see what the training staff says. "He's kind of the face of what we've been doing," he said of Turiaf, who was replaced by Wilson Chandler in the starting lineup . . . Toney Douglas did not play because of a thigh bruise suffered when Al Horford kneed him Saturday. Douglas said he "should be'' ready for the Nets.