Melo thinks Lin will be All-Star in '13

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Can Jeremy Lin be an All-Star next season? Carmelo Anthony says yes.

Anthony, after Sunday night's All-Star Game, was asked if he thinks Lin will be joining him on the court for the Eastern Conference in Houston in 2013.

"Next year?" Anthony said. "I'm pretty sure if he continues doing what he's doing, he'll be there. That's a guarantee. He will be there."

It wasn't a real guarantee: Anthony was chuckling at the question and during his answer.

Asked a follow-up about Lin's popularity, he said: "He's doing a great job just embracing everything right now and remaining humble. Next year's a long way from now. We've still got to focus on the second half of the season."